Senna Wellness Retreat introduces art showcase ‘Trăng Lên Đỉnh Núi’: A mid-autumn tribute to Kinh Bắc’s beauty and community spirit

BAC NINH, Vietnam, Sept. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From 12 to 21 September 2025, Senna Wellness Retreat presents the art showcase ‘Trăng Lên Đỉnh Núi’ to embrace its Mid-Autumn campaign’s message of festive togetherness. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Northern Vietnam, the showcase invites guests, visitors, and collectors to immerse themselves in the healing landscapes of Kinh Bắc and the timeless artistry inspired by Vietnam’s northern highlands.



The Trăng Lên Đỉnh Núi art showcase will take place at Senna Wellness Retreat, Bac Ninh, from 12-21 September 2025, open for public visits.



Trăng Lên Đỉnh Núi centers on a poetic theme, showcasing a diverse collection of works by the 06 local Vietnamese artists – from masters of traditional lacquer techniques to accomplished oil painters

Featuring a live painting session and latest works by celebrated local artists Ngô Thành Nhân, Phạm Việt Hưng, Trần Thái, Nguyễn Văn Chuốt, Nguyễn Thị Minh và Trần Thị Phúc, the event serves as both a tribute to artistic expressions of Vietnam’s landscapes and ethnic heritage, while fostering community connection. Each artwork carries a message of hope, faith, and reunion, spreading warmth and joy in harmony with the spirit of the Mid-Autumn Festival.



A live painting session with all showcasing artists was held on the opening day, inspired by the campaign’s journey and the surrounding muses found at the hilltop retreat

The art showcase is part of Senna Wellness Retreat’s charity campaign, aiming to share the joy of Mid-Autumn with children and Sin Suối Hồ commune in Lai Châu by gifting of mooncakes, lanterns, and school supplies to children, culminating in a festive celebration night at Senna Wellness Sanctuary – an upcoming property in the region.

Venue: Senna Wellness Retreat, 122 Tran Luu Road, Vu Ninh Ward, Bac Ninh City, Vietnam

Showcase Dates: 12–21 September 2025

Visiting Hours: Daily, 09:00 – 20:00

Showcasing Artists: Ngô Thành Nhân, Phạm Việt Hưng, Trần Thái, Nguyễn Văn Chuốt, Nguyễn Thị Minh, Trần Thị Phúc

Organisers

Senna Wellness Retreat

Senna Wellness Retreat is a premium wellness resort that offers a personalized and holistic healing journey of body and mind through physical and spiritual pathways to body, emotional and social health. By assessing and working to improve the influencing elements that can affect this equilibrium, we help develop guests’ inner resilience and healing capabilities needed to maintain all-around wellbeing.

Kinh Bac International School – Bac Ninh

Kinh Bac International School (KBIS), established in 2006 in Bac Ninh, is one of the first bilingual international schools in Northern Vietnam. Offering education from kindergarten through high school, KBIS combines the national curriculum with modern teaching methods, fostering well-rounded growth in knowledge, life skills, and international languages.

The Brand Promise

The Brand Promise is a Saigon-based branding firm dedicated to authentic storytelling, strategic growth, and impactful partnerships across industries. Our commitment to evolving quality standards and nurturing communities of hand-picked, like-minded and long-lasting partners ensures that every promise made is honored through our dedication for excellence and shared dedication to turn potential into reality.

Media contact

Senna Wellness Retreat

Ngo Thi Thuy Trang (Ms.)

marketing@sennaretreat.com