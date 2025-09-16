Allianz Trade in Asia Pacific appoints CEO for Hong Kong Hub

Hassan Omaish returns to Asia to drive growth in Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 September 2025 – Allianz Trade in Asia Pacific is pleased to appoint Hassan Omaish to the role of CEO for Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan (collectively Hong Kong Hub) with effect from 1 October 2025. He will succeed Edmond Lee who is retiring after spending 12 years with the company. Mr Omaish will be based in Hong Kong.

Mr Omaish has been with Allianz Trade for 15 years, holding leadership positions across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Currently serving as Global Head of Broker Management and Partnerships, he takes charge in leading global broker strategies, driving business growth and shaping partnerships including closer collaboration with various Allianz entities. His previous roles include Commercial Director for ASEAN countries and Hong Kong Hub, as well as Country Manager of Malaysia. He has also held senior leadership positions across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, bringing a wealth of international experience and strategic insight to his new role. Mr Omaish holds a master’s degree in international business with a focus on finance from the University of Wollongong.

Commenting on this appointment, Rodrigo Jimenez, Regional CEO at Allianz Trade in Asia Pacific, says, “Firstly I would like to thank Edmond for his contributions and dedication over the past 12 years. He has led not one but three markets to growth and success, and built a culture of collaboration and resilience during his tenure. Meanwhile, Hassan is no stranger to the region having spent the bulk of his career on this side of the world. His international exposure, relationships with brokers and partners as well as track record in shaping strategies and driving growth will make him a great additional to our team.“

Mr Omaish remarks, “I am honored to take on the role of CEO for Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan, three markets that I have had the privilege to work closely with over the years. I look forward to rejoining the APAC region to lead our growth strategies across these dynamic markets, strengthen partnerships, and deliver innovative solutions that help our clients navigate both emerging and persistent risks. I am proud to be working with a talented and committed team, whose expertise and energy will be key to driving our success.”

