CCD Opens Hong Kong Creative Center, Strengthening Global Network Through Design

HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CCD (Cheng Chung Design) announced the grand opening of its new Hong Kong Creative Center, marking a significant milestone in the firm’s continued global expansion. Strategically positioned as the central hub for the Asia-Pacific region, the Hong Kong Creative Center will serve as a key bridge for regional collaboration—connecting markets, integrating global resources, and delivering world-class design services to clients across the region.

The launch event was graced by the presence of CCD Founder Joe Cheng, alongside senior executives, business leaders, government officials, representatives from the financial and technology sectors, international hospitality groups, and leading figures from the design and art communities.



Recognized as one of the world’s leading hospitality interior design firms, CCD continues to expand with a truly global vision—integrating expertise across the entire value chain to craft designs that elevate both commercial value and human experience. The opening of the Hong Kong Creative Center follows CCD’s strategic presence in Singapore, London, Milan, New York, Tokyo, and Dubai, further strengthening its international footprint and reinforcing its position as a global design powerhouse.

“Hong Kong will serve as a strategic gateway for CCD’s global growth,” said Joe Cheng. “From here, we aim to strengthen international collaborations, respond more swiftly to diverse market needs, and further expand the global influence of our design practice.”



Looking ahead, CCD will continue to focus on high-end hospitality while extending its bespoke design philosophy through CCD•ENSUE HOME, the private high-end design brand that carries forward three decades of design excellence and craftsmanship. By leveraging IDEAFUSION, the intelligent materials platform under RARITAG Technology, CCD aims to foster systematic creative output and resource synergy—building an open, co-creative design ecosystem that drives global design innovation.