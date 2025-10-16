DataFeedWatch Unveils New Capabilities That Make Feed Management Easier Than Ever

1-Click Feed, AI Languages Expansion to New Markets, and New AI Shopping Channels Reinforce Commitment to Ease

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DataFeedWatch by Cart.com, a leading solution for managing and optimizing product feeds, today announced new innovations designed to make feed management easier for digital advertising agencies and ecommerce brands. Highlights include the release of 1-Click feed creation, AI expansion to additional markets, and integration with emerging AI-driven shopping channels such as Perplexity and Shopping GPT.

“For over a decade, our mission has been to make feed management simple and accessible to every digital advertiser,” says Jacques van der Wilt, General Manager of Feed Marketing at DataFeedWatch by Cart.com. “Easy isn’t just a tagline – it’s how we empower agencies and brands to spend less time on technical setup and more time on growth. With innovations like the 1-Click Feed and expanded AI language coverage, we’re delivering on that promise in ways that make an immediate impact on the multichannel campaign performance.”

The 1-Click Feed capability enables advertisers to automatically create a fully structured, channel-ready product feed with a single action, dramatically reducing setup time. It’s the fastest way to go from storefront to shopping channels, while still offering full control for marketers who prefer to customize every detail. Meanwhile, the AI-driven shopping channels represent a new era of product discovery. By integrating with Perplexity and Shopping GPT, DataFeedWatch ensures its users stay visible where consumers are already turning to AI for purchase inspiration.

Furthermore, the expansion to 3 AI-supported languages – English, German, and Polish (with 7 more to be released in Q4 2025) – allows advertisers to optimize product titles, descriptions, and categorization across more markets, saving time while boosting campaign performance.

These innovations come as demand for AI solutions in feed management continues to grow. According to the State of PPC Global Report 2024, AI ranked as the #1 most-requested capability among PPC professionals.

“By leveraging DataFeedwatch’s expertise and tools, we’ve streamlined feed setup processes, saving 28 hours monthly for SearchKings account managers, and ensured high-quality feed optimizations that drive performance.”

— Daniel Feldman, SearchKings



DataFeedWatch – new branding reveal

The new capabilities are accompanied by a fresh visual identity – a symbol of DataFeedWatch’s long-term commitment to making feeds easy. The new look, along with the tagline “Feed a little magic,” represents the experience advertisers can expect: complex tasks disappearing into 1-click simplicity, results that feel effortless and data that works harder behind the scenes.

About DataFeedWatch by Cart.com



DataFeedWatch is a leading feed management solution that helps ecommerce retailers and digital agencies optimize product data for success. Advertisers use it to transform and sync product data across 2,000+ advertising channels, marketplaces and price comparison sites – including Google Shopping, Meta, TikTok and more.

With more than 500m products downloaded every day and trusted by 18,497+ digital marketing teams across 60 countries, DataFeedWatch helps marketers streamline product data management with powerful AI, data automation and human support.

Photo: https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/datafeedwatch.jpg