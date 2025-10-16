How leaming Chinese becomes a new trend in Fiji

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — News report from GDToday:

In Fiji, the Chinese language is surging in popularity. But here, it’s understood as far more than just a subject—it’s a vital bridge to new opportunities.

At the heart of this movement is Fiji Yat Sen School. Since its founding, this community-run school has been a focal point of China–Fiji cooperation, with Guangdong Province emerging as a key partner. Its latest contribution—a donation of over 200 books—further enriches the students’ world.

The school runs a special Chinese program centered on the HSK syllabus, mandatory for all students. The student body is a vibrant mix, with about 35% of Chinese heritage, 57% from other ethnic groups in Fiji, and 8% from the international community.

This dedication to Chinese opens remarkable doors. Students can participate in language competitions, join summer camps in China, and apply for Chinese government scholarships. These experiences are transformative. As one student shares, her journey in the “Chinese Bridge” contest led her to Beijing, where she could confidently interact with locals.

The tangible support extends beyond textbooks. Guangdong-funded infrastructure, like a three-story classroom block and a dedicated AI lab, provides a modern learning environment crucial for a school where funding is a constant challenge.

Ultimately, language builds a bridge of understanding. The educational cooperation between China and Fiji is not only strengthening this bridge but also paving a concrete path for young students, creating limitless possibilities for the future of both nations.

