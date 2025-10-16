State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company: Comprehensive Autumn Maintenance Strengthening the Power Grid Safety Defense

XUZHOU, China, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — To ensure the safe and stable operation of power grid equipment during autumn and enhance power supply reliability, State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company has recently initiated a comprehensive autumn safety inspection campaign. This initiative involves systematic patrols and thorough maintenance of key infrastructure, including transmission lines and transformers within its service area.

The current autumn inspection campaign is guided by the principle of “eliminating hidden dangers and ensuring reliable power supply.” A meticulous, “carpet-style” inspection approach is being applied to every utility pole, line segment, and switchgear unit, ensuring that no minor defect or potential hazard is overlooked. This rigorous methodology guarantees full coverage with no blind spots or gaps in the inspection process.

During field operations, personnel employ a combination of infrared thermography and manual inspections, focusing on critical components such as insulators, connectors, guy wires, and tower foundations. Infrared thermal imaging devices are utilized to monitor the temperature of electrical connections, enabling early detection and timely resolution of overheating issues.

All identified hazards are documented in individualized records and managed through a closed-loop corrective action system to ensure complete and traceable rectification. Additionally, frontline staff conduct outreach activities along power corridors, educating local residents on power facility protection and safe electricity usage. They emphasize the risks associated with burning straw or igniting fireworks near power installations, thereby raising public awareness and fostering community participation in safeguarding power infrastructure.

As of now, the autumn inspection activities are progressing in an orderly manner. State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company continues to dynamically refine its inspection strategies in response to weather conditions, intensify equipment monitoring, and accelerate hazard mitigation. By maintaining comprehensive oversight of the operational status of power supply networks, the company is establishing a robust and reliable safety defense for all users within its jurisdiction.