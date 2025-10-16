Superteam Wheels Enters Three-Year Strategic Partnership with GCN en Español, Strengthening Global Brand Expansion

GIRONA, Spain, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Superteam Wheels, a leading Chinese carbon fiber bicycle wheelset manufacturer, today announced a three-year strategic partnership with GCN Spanish channel (GCN en Español). This collaboration follows the successful partnership with the GCN French Channel (GCN en Français) on April 1, 2025, marking another significant step in Superteam Wheels’ global market expansion.



Superteam Wheels Partnership with GCN en Español

Through this partnership, Superteam Wheels will leverage GCN en Español’s influence across major social media platforms—including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube—to launch a series of promotional campaigns and collaborative content projects. The two parties will jointly produce diverse original content, including product reviews, riding experience showcases, and technical explanations, offering professional insights and inspiring cycling enthusiasm among enthusiasts worldwide.



Chris Zeng, Overseas Manager from Superteam, stated, “GCN stands as one of the most influential media platforms in the global cycling industry, we are thrilled to partner with GCN en Español. This collaboration not only represents a major milestone in Superteam Wheels’ international strategy but will also leverage GCN’s creative expertise and broad community reach to help more riders gain a deeper understanding of our products and brand values.”

Dario Esposito, Business Director at Play Sports Network, said, “I am very delighted to hear that you are also pleased with the successful collaboration between Superteam Wheels and GCN en Francais. The GCN en Español is truly thriving right now. This channel is doing incredible numbers this summer. I would love to expand our partnership to other channels in 2026!“

About Superteam Wheels

Founded in 2015, Superteam Wheels specializes in the R&D and manufacturing of high-performance, cost-effective carbon fiber wheelsets for road bicycles. With superior product quality, continuous innovation, and deep manufacturing expertise, the company has earned the trust of cyclists worldwide. Committed to advancing the cycling industry, Superteam Wheels continues to develop lighter, stronger, and more reliable carbon fiber technologies to deliver an exceptional riding experience for global users.

For more information, please visit: https://superteamwheels.com/