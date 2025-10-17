17-Time Grammy Winner Alicia Keys to Perform at 8Wonder Winter 2025

Alicia Keys, a 17-time Grammy Award winner, is one of the most influential icons in contemporary music. Beyond her role as a singer, songwriter, and producer, she is also an author, entrepreneur, actress, activist, and a powerful voice for the global women’s movement. As co-founder of She Is The Music, Alicia has championed gender equality and helped reshape the music industry.

From her debut album Songs in A Minor (2001), Alicia Keys quickly rose to international stardom. With over 65 million records sold, 5 billion streams, and timeless hits such as Fallin’, If I Ain’t Got You, Empire State of Mind, and Girl on Fire, she has become a defining voice of modern R&B. The RIAA has recognized her as the top R&B female artist of the millennium, with more than 37 million digital singles and 20 million albums sold in the US alone. Her iconic singles Empire State of Mind and No One have both achieved RIAA Diamond certification, each surpassing 10 million copies sold.

Her success extends far beyond the stage. Alicia is the author of the New York Times bestselling memoir More Myself: A Journey and the creator of the graphic novel Girl On Fire. Critically acclaimed HELL’S KITCHEN, the original stage-musical Keys worked diligently on to create for 13 years, opened in 2024 and has subsequently received 13 Tony Award nominations, two Tony wins and a 2025 GRAMMY® Award.

Alicia Keys has inspired millions around the globe with her creativity, authenticity, and uplifting energy. With 17 Grammy Awards, countless sold-out world tours, and a lasting impact on music and culture, she stands as a symbol of female empowerment, artistry, and innovation. Aligned with Alicia’s mission, this year for the first time there will be a donation made to help local charities who specialise in supporting, educating and providing for vulnerable and marginalised youth.

Alongside Alicia Keys and other international artists, “Symphony of Stars” will also feature some of Vietnam’s most outstanding musical talents: Văn Mai Hương, HIEUTHUHAI, and the band Maydays. Three artists, three distinct personalities – together, they form a bridge between memory and the present, Vietnamese spirit and the global music stage, contributing to bringing Vietnamese music confidently to the world.

With Alicia Keys and a lineup of top-tier domestic and international stars, 8Wonder Winter 2025 promises an extraordinary artistic journey where emotions soar and every moment becomes a lasting memory.

In just a short time, 8Wonder has redefined Vietnam’s entertainment scene with continent-scale music festivals that have brought legendary acts such as Maroon 5, Charlie Puth, Imagine Dragons, J Balvin, The Kid Laroi, and DPR Ian to Vietnamese audiences. Each festival has delivered first-of-its-kind experiences in Vietnam, setting new benchmarks for scale, quality, and emotional impact. From Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, and Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi, 8Wonder has transformed iconic destinations into vibrant music capitals where fans can immerse themselves in spectacular festival atmospheres that transcend geography and culture.

By continuously bringing world-class music icons to Vietnam, 8Wonder, Vingroup’s mega music festival brand, has established itself as a leader in the regional entertainment industry, showcasing world-class organizational capabilities and a visionary approach. These events not only set new standards for experiencing the arts, but also spark creativity, inspire ambition among younger generations, and strengthen Vietnam’s position on the global entertainment map.

8Wonder Winter 2025 – Symphony of Stars marks the fifth season of the 8Wonder music festival series, continuing to bring world-class musical experiences to Vietnam and creating an unforgettable night of international-caliber artistry.

Ticket sales will open in two phases:

Phase 1 – Early access for VinClub members: From 10:00 AM to 11:59 PM on October 21, 2025, featuring exclusive privileges such as up to 15% Vpoint bonus, Meet & Greet opportunities with artists, complimentary drinks, and a dedicated check-in lane.

Phase 2 – Public sale: Starting from October 24, 2025, with official ticket prices ranging from VND 1,600,000 to 20,000,000, offering a variety of seating options: From the luxurious Skybox & VVIP zones, the premium VIP Zone with prime viewing angles, to the vibrant Standing Zone near the stage, ensuring an immersive musical experience from every spot in the arena.

