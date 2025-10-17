Ant Digital Technologies Joins HKMA GenA.I. Sandbox as Technology Partner

HONG KONG, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), in collaboration with the Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited (Cyberport), announced on 15 October the second cohort of the Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenA.I.) Sandbox. Ant Digital Technologies joins the GenA.I. Sandbox as a technology partner.

A defining theme of this cohort is the proactive approach to A.I. governance, with use cases pioneering “A.I. vs. A.I.” strategies, such as leveraging A.I. to conduct automated quality checks on A.I.-generated outputs, improving accuracy and consistency at a scalable level. In response to the emerging risk of deepfake-related fraud, the Sandbox will also serve as a testing ground for advanced defence mechanisms.

Through the GenA.I. Sandbox, Ant Digital Technologies will support multiple financial institutions in developing and adopting AI solutions in the financial sector.

Leveraging its Agentar AI Agent Platform and mPaaS LUI module, Ant Digital Technologies will support Fubon Bank (Hong Kong) to explore an AI-powered assistant designed to create a more personalized, secure, and interactive mobile banking experience.

Additionally, Ant Digital Technologies will collaborate with partners to explore the use of its ZOLOZ AI solutions for detecting and preventing identity fraud. This solution will leverage GPU-accelerated infrastructure for both model training and deployment, and aims to build a scalable defense layer for financial institutions navigating increasingly complex digital identity challenges.

Ant Digital Technologies has already scaled its AI solutions to support the digital transformation of traditional businesses, enhanced digital security with AI-driven risk management tools throughout the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and actively participated in the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s Project Ensemble . In 2025, Ant Digital Technologies established its international headquarters in Hong Kong.

With a global network of over 300 partners and more than 10,000 enterprise customers served, Ant Digital Technologies currently leads in blockchain, privacy computing, and AI technologies.

About Ant Digital Technologies

Ant Digital Technologies is Ant Group’s digital technology subsidiary. Ant Digital Technologies continues to promote the development and application of digital technologies, introducing leading products like Agentar, ZOLOZ, mPaaS, ZAN, and Jovay based on its expertise in AI, privacy computing, and security technology. Ant Digital Technologies is committed to working with partners across different industries to support small and medium-sized financial institutions in their digital transformation, enable SMEs in the service industry to operate digitally, and facilitate digital collaboration across industries. Ant Digital Technologies established its international headquarters in Hong Kong in April 2025.