Candy Dart Water Heater Becomes a Top Seller in the Philippines! Influencer Reviews and Shopee 10.10 Mega Sale Drive Brand Buzz

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Candy, a global home appliance brand from Italy with nearly 80 years of expertise, continues to make waves in the Philippines with its first instant water heater designed for tropical climates — the Candy Dart Series. Built on the brand’s values of Smart, Efficient, and Simple, the Dart Series combines Italian design, reliable safety, and modern functionality to bring Filipino families a new standard of safe and comfortable bathing.

To introduce the product in a more relatable way, Candy partnered with many top Filipino social media influencers as the first batch of users for real-life product testing. Their genuine reviews highlighted the Dart water heater’s instant heating performance, energy efficiency, and Patented Shock Proof Technology that makes every shower “as safe as unplugged.”

These videos quickly went viral, such as TikTok influencers @yourtitodrew, @mommydhea26, @cathydeguzman03 etc, generating organic reach and brand engagement across TikTok and Facebook — helping Candy become one of the most talked-about new home appliance brands in the country.

During the recent Shopee 10.10 Mega Sale, the Candy Dart Water Heater was offered at an incredible 81% OFF, driving massive excitement and sales. Combined with influencer content, Shopee livestreams, and strong promotional activities, the Dart Series ranked among the top-performing water heaters during the campaign, underscoring Filipino consumers’ growing trust in Candy’s Italian-quality innovation. Candy expressed its gratitude for the warm market reception and shared that the brand will continue expanding its product lineup in the Philippines. More exclusive offers and discounts are set to arrive in the upcoming 11.11 Mega Sale, promising even greater value for local consumers.

Stay tuned and follow Candy Official Store on Shopee and Candy Philippines on social media for the latest updates, upcoming deals, and lifestyle inspirations from the iconic Italian brand that has been making home life smarter and simpler for nearly 80 years.

