YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The inaugural Wonderful Indonesia Wellness Festival 2025 initiative, as part of the Ministry of Tourism’s vision to elevate tourism through wellness, offers you the opportunity to immerse yourself in Authentic Indonesia’s Wellness throughout November in the enchanting heart of Java: Surakarta and Yogyakarta.



Discover Your Inner Harmony: Wonderful Indonesia Wellness Festival 2025 Awaits

“Wonderful Indonesia Wellness marks the beginning of our effort to introduce the authenticity of Indonesia’s wellness culture to the world. Through this initiative, we want to emphasize that Indonesian tourism is not only beautiful — it is also healing, calming, and rejuvenating,” said Widyanti Putri, Minister of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia.

Indonesia is a recognized beacon for wellness and a top contributor to the global wellness economy. Its success is thanks to a deep reservoir of ancestral knowledge, with age-old practices like invigorating spa rituals, calming meditation, traditional herbal medicine, and healthy culinary delights now openly shared.

The Wonderful Indonesia Wellness Festival uniquely integrates two extraordinary regional festivals:

The Royal Surakarta Wellness Festival (RSWF): Organized by the esteemed Keraton Surakarta Hadiningrat, this festival runs from November 1st to 23rd . Held in Surakarta, it draws inspiration from classical Javanese manuscripts. Immerse yourself in wisdom echoing ancient texts through workshops on Javanese etiquette, gamelan music therapy, royal dance, meditative palace walks, and herbal recipes.

The Jogja Cultural Wellness Festival (JCWF): This festival runs from November 1st to 30th . It showcases Yogyakarta's strength in community-driven wellness. Explore diverse programs including free yoga sessions, journaling communities, traditional jamu education, healthy culinary experiences, spiritual spa treatments, meditation at historical sites, tree-planting, and community clean-up activities.

Your Path to Rejuvenation and Connection

Why visit? The festival offers the ultimate wellness journey in Indonesia’s cultural heart. Rejuvenate your body and mind through holistic traditions amidst stunning heritage landscapes. It’s your chance to reconnect with yourself, where culture, tradition, and inner peace truly come together.

Getting to this tranquil paradise is wonderfully convenient. The cities of Yogyakarta and Surakarta are easily accessible via connecting flights from Jakarta and just an hour apart by car or shuttle.