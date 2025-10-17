Funeral Guru Launches Digital Platform to Redefine Funeral Planning in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — New interface, inspired by modern platforms, offers transparent price comparisons and a streamlined process to support bereaved families during their most vulnerable moments. Funeral Guru Pte Ltd today announced the official launch of its digital platform, www.funeralguru.com.sg , a comprehensive online resource designed to simplify funeral planning for bereaved families in Singapore. The platform is positioned as a critical tool for a digitally-savvy generation now often tasked with making complex end-of-life arrangements. The company aims to revolutionize after-life planning services in Singapore.

The launch addresses the significant anxiety and confusion many people face when planning a funeral for the first time. In an industry often perceived as complicated, Funeral Guru brings transparency and simplicity, empowering families to make informed decisions with confidence while retaining the tradition that the departed may wish to retain.

The intuitive platform allows users to easily compare funeral packages, services, and prices across a network of trusted and highly reviewed local providers, similar to the functionality of modern flight or property search portals.

A cornerstone of the company’s service model is the unique “Funeral Butler”. This complimentary service provides families with a dedicated professional who offers expert advice, hands-on support throughout the wake, conducting daily on-site visits to ensure all arrangements are handled with care and respect. Families can connect with a Funeral Butler for immediate assistance by calling the company’s 24/7 hotline. Funeral Butler can provide balanced and impartial advice as they do not represent any funeral parlours and hence, they can act in the best interest of the families.

“After five years as an SCDF paramedic, I learned the importance of serving the public with integrity. At Funeral Guru, we’re building a platform and community that upholds those same values – providing families with fair, transparent, trustworthy guidance when they need it most,” said Karen Ong, Co-founder of Funeral Guru.

Funeral Guru’s primary service, including the dedicated Funeral Butler, is offered completely free of charge to families. The company’s mission is to ensure that every family has access to the support and information they need to honour their loved ones without facing financial ambiguity or sales pressure.

