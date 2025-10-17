Future-Ready Together: CEAT Specialty Partners with Mahindra & Mahindra for OJA Tractor Launch in Australia

CEAT Specialty chosen as the preferred OEM tyre partner for Mahindra’s future-ready OJA tractor range in Australia .

. Range includes tyres for agricultural, industrial and turf applications for the compact and sub compact tractors (20-25 hp range)

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CEAT Specialty partners with Mahindra & Mahindra’s next-generation OJA tractor range, launched in Australia this September. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), the world’s largest tractor manufacturer by volume, unveiled its future-ready OJA series in Brisbane with CEAT as its first-source tyre supplier.

Ahead of the launch, CEAT supplied desired quantities to Mahindra Australia in August 2025. With in-house rim assembly capability at CEAT’s Ambernath facility, the company ensured complete, ready-to-fit solutions for Mahindra’s OJA tractors. The supply covers Farm/Industrial as well as Turf applications, supporting tractors equipped with loaders, backhoes and mowers designed for hobby farming.

CEAT Specialty, already an established brand in the Australian market, has developed tyres precisely engineered to meet the unique demands and challenging terrains of the region. Leveraging its deep understanding of local requirements, CEAT’s engineers worked closely with the M&M team to deliver a meticulously designed range of products tailored for Australian customers.

FARMAX – built for superior traction and durability in agriculture.

TYROCK Super X3 – designed for industrial strength with loaders and backhoes.

TURF XL – ensuring low compaction and smooth turf care for hobby farmers.

Built tough and purpose-driven, Mahindra & Mahindra’s OJA tractors are engineered with robust construction to take on demanding Australian conditions while offering longevity, reliability, and operator comfort. By offering superior traction, durability, and low-compaction performance, CEAT Specialty tyres further strengthen the OJA series, benefiting farmers and hobby users alike

Amit Tolani, Chief Executive, CEAT Specialty, said: “We are proud to partner with Mahindra once again, this time for their future-ready OJA launch in Australia. Our tyres are engineered to deliver performance across industries and applications. This partnership is another step forward in our journey with Mahindra, and a strong example of how CEAT is enabling farmers worldwide with trusted, efficient products.”

Speaking about the partnership, Ravindra S Shahane – Head, Global Product Planning & International Operations (ASEAN & ROW), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., commented, “We are proud to introduce the globally acclaimed Mahindra OJA tractor range in an important market like Australia. CEAT Specialty and Mahindra already share a long-standing partnership in the United States, where CEAT has been delivering high performing tyres for farmers. This extension into Australia further strengthens the bond between the two brands, both committed to offering future-ready solutions.”

Setting new standards for Australian farmers and property owners, the OJA range is based on an ergonomic platform with advanced technologies, powerful engine technology and first in segment innovations like button-operated PTO and loader with class-leading lift capacity. The new Mahindra tractors are equipped with features like a digital driver display panel, advanced hydraulics, power steering system and optional cabin configurations – delivering unmatched comfort and control.

With this milestone, CEAT Specialty further cements its position as a global OEM partner of choice, delivering tyres that power some of the world’s most trusted tractor brands.

About CEAT Specialty (www.ceatspecialty.com)

CEAT, an RPG Company, is one of India’s leading tyre companies making passenger car, two-wheeler, truck and bus, light commercial and off highway tyres. It caters to leading OEMs as well as domestic and international markets, exporting to 110+ countries. CEAT is the first tyre brand globally and one amongst only 33 companies in the world ever to be awarded the Deming Grand Prize for its contribution to Total Quality Management. CEAT is also the first tyre brand globally to be accorded ‘Lighthouse Designation’ for adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies by the World Economic Forum. CEAT Specialty is CEAT’s division for off-highway (OTR and Agricultural) tyres.

About RPG Group (www.rpggroup.com)

A US$ 5.2 billion diversified global conglomerate, RPG Group was founded in 1979 by the legendary industrialist Dr R.P. Goenka and has a lineage dating to the early 19th century. Today, its businesses span key sectors of infrastructure, tyres, IT & technology, pharmaceuticals, energy products and plantations among others, with a footprint in over 135 countries. RPG Group’s prominent companies include CEAT, KEC International, Zensar Technologies, RPG Life Sciences, Raychem RPG, Harrisons Malayalam and Spencer International Hotels. The group is home to over 35,000 RPGians from 40 nationalities and is widely recognised for its high standards of corporate governance and a culture of respect for people and the environment.