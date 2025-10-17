Gree Makes Grand Appearance at 138th Canton Fair — Full-Range “Tech Lineup” to Redefine Green Life

Gree’s Booth at the 138th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 October 2025 – On October 15, the 138th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) opened in Guangzhou. As one of China’s leading manufacturers, Gree, under the theme “Gree Innovation, Green Life”, brought over 100 innovative products spanning home appliances, commercial systems, consumer electronics, and industrial equipment, comprehensively showcasing its latest achievements in low-carbon technology, intelligent manufacturing, and global market expansion.

At this year’s Canton Fair, Gree unveiled its GMV9 series of central air conditioners for overseas markets. Aimed at meeting diverse global demands through differentiated technological approaches, the series consists of GMV9, GMV9 FLEX, GMV9 MINI, and GMV9 HOME. As the flagship product of the series, GMV9 is specially designed for harsh environments. It boasts an ultra‑wide operating temperature range of –35°C to 60°C and the capability to handle height differences of over 120 meters. Combined with ultra‑high energy-efficient SEER 9.0 and AI-powered energy‑saving technology, GMV9 delivers highly efficient and stable heating and cooling solutions for large‑scale commercial projects.

To date, Gree has accumulated 50 internationally leading technologies and filed over 100,000 patent applications. Its products are available in more than 190 countries and regions, with self-owned brands accounting for nearly 70% of total export sales, significantly leading the industry. In 2024, Gree achieved the world’s highest retail sales volume for split-type air conditioners, ranked first in customer satisfaction for air conditioners for 16 consecutive years, and maintained its position as China’s top central air conditioner seller for 13 consecutive years.

At the 138th Canton Fair, Gree won the “Canton Fair Design Award with four innovative products spanning washing machines, water purifiers, industrial equipment, and robots. These accolades not only reflect Gree’s diversified technological capabilities beyond HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) but also underscore its integrated, full-industry-chain strength from household appliances to industrial equipment.

Overseas Buyers at Gree’s Booth

In the first half of this year, Gree’s overseas market revenue increased by 10.19% year-on-year. This steady growth was confirmed at the Canton Fair, where customers from Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and other regions showed strong interest in the products exhibited by Gree. Multiple cooperation intentions are currently under active and in-depth negotiation.

Hamad Tufiq Ahmed, a buyer primarily serving Middle Eastern clients, said that Gree’s newly launched air conditioners at the fair particularly caught his attention. He was also eager to find models with ultra-wide operating temperature ranges that suit the Middle Eastern market.

As the global trade landscape continues to evolve, sustainability and intelligence have become pivotal arenas for corporate competitiveness. At the fair, Gree effectively demonstrated its comprehensive technological capabilities across its full product portfolio and its steadfast commitment to sustainable development. This will not only help the company secure more opportunities for international cooperation but also offer a vivid example for Chinese manufacturers striving toward “high-quality global expansion”.

Hashtag: #Gree

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.