HMI Medical Signs MOA With Ibraco Berhad To Acquire Land For The Establishment Of Its Third Hospital In Malaysia

The new tertiary hospital will be located within the NorthBank Township in Kuching, Sarawak and is targeted to launch in 2029

SINGAPORE, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Health Mangement International Pte Ltd (“HMI Medical”) has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (“MoA”) with KLSE listed and Sarawak-based property and infrastructure developer, Ibraco Berhad, (“Ibraco”) for the acquisition of land for the construction of its third hospital in Malaysia. Fully owned and operated by HMI Medical, Regency Hospital Kuching, a new private specialist hospital will be located within The NorthBank township, a mixed development in Kuching Sarawak by Ibraco.



HMI Medical’s artistic impression of the 300-bed Regency Hospital Kuching.

Headquartered in Singapore, HMI Medical is a leading regional healthcare provider with presence in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam. With over 27 years of healthcare delivery experiences in Malaysia, we will leverage our proven track record of established comprehensive tertiary care hospitals such as the Mahkota Medical Centre in Melaka and the Regency Specialist Hospital in Johor to operate our third hospital in Malaysia. Since 1998, the Group has actively contributed to the growth of quality private healthcare services and contributed to medical tourism in Malaysia by providing specialized treatments and high-quality care.

Under the MoA, HMI Medical will establish a tertiary hospital in Ibraco’s NorthBank township in Kuching. The fully owned and operated Regency Hospital Kuching will be a 300-bed capacity smart specialist hospital, targeted to launch in 2029. The hospital will address the growing demand for advanced healthcare services in Kuching, across Malaysia and the wider Southeast Asia region.

Ms. Chin Wei Jia, Group Chief Executive Officer of HMI Medical said “with the strong growth of Sarawak, its increasing international connectivity and growing demand for advanced healthcare services, we are excited to establish the Regency Hospital Kuching within the NorthBank township. This project represents HMI Medical’s commitment in caring for the health and well-being of the local community and those living in surrounding states and regions.”

“The 300-bed capacity Regency Hospital Kuching will deliver comprehensive specialist and subspecialty care supported by advanced smart hospital systems, state-of-the-art medical technology, and benchmarked to internationally accredited clinical standards. Beyond meeting the state’s growing demand for advanced healthcare, the hospital will create over a thousand jobs when fully operational and offer cross-training opportunities for clinical professionals to enhance excellence in medical and patient-centered care.”

Dr Richard Chew, Senior Surgeon and Board Director for HMI Medical’s Hospitals in Malaysia said “as a Sarawakian and long-time board member of HMI Medical’s hospitals, I am proud and deeply passionate about giving back to my community and marking a new chapter for Sarawak by leading the establishment of Regency Hospital Kuching. I look forward to the hospital opening up new opportunities for economic growth and improved prosperity by positioning Sarawak and Malaysia as a premier destination for medical tourism in Southeast Asia.”

Datuk Chew Chiaw Han, Group Managing Director of Ibraco said, “We are honoured to play a role in expanding Sarawak’s healthcare sector and contributing to the state’s broader social and economic progress. The establishment of the Regency Hospital Kuching in the township represents more than just a new healthcare facility, it reflects our shared aspiration to create lasting community value through sustainable township development. Entrusting the development of the hospital to an experienced and reputable healthcare group such as HMI Medical is a natural step forward. HMI Medical’s proven expertise and strong reputation in the industry will ensure the successful delivery of the hospital and enhance confidence among residents and investors.”

The exchange of the MoA took place in Singapore and was witnessed by Gan Kim Yong, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Trade & Industry and The Right Honourable Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri (Dr) Abang Haji Abdul Rahman Zohari bin Tun Datuk Abang Haji Openg, Premier of Sarawak.



Left to right: Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri (Dr) Abang Haji Abdul Zohari bin Tun Datuk Abang Haji Openg, Premier of Sarawak; Datuk Chew Chiaw Han, Group Managing Director, Ibraco Berhad; Chin Wei Jia, Group CEO, HMI Medical; Gan Kim Yong, Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry

About HMI Medical

Headquartered in Singapore, HMI Medical is a growing regional private healthcare provider with over 25 years of experience across Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. The Group serves over 3 million patients per year through a full suite of digital and physical services including its leading tertiary hospitals in Malaysia. In Singapore, the Group operates 45 primary care and health screening centres, 21 specialist centres, an 11-storey ambulatory care centre, and manages a panel of 1,500 primary and specialist clinics through its medical benefits administrative network. The Group also runs a dedicated training centre – a social enterprise focused on continuous education and community engagement. In Malaysia, it owns 2 leading Medisave-approved tertiary hospitals in Malaysia and an ambulatory care centre, namely Mahkota Medical Centre in Malacca, and Regency Specialist Hospital. The Group recently launched Regency Medical Care Centre, its first ambulatory care centre located in The Mall, Mid Valley SouthKey, 15 minutes from the Singapore Woodlands checkpoint. For more information, please visit: www.hmimedical.com/