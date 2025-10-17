How China-Fiji fisheries cooperation reels in economic vitality for the island nation

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — News report from South.

In Fiji, Chinese fishing vessels are doing more than catching fish. They train local crews in advanced fishing techniques, sharing skills that go beyond the catch.

Every year, over a hundred Chinese vessels use Fiji as their base, offloading their catch, maintaining their vessels, and processing seafood locally. This not only creates jobs, but also fuels the growth of onshore supporting industries.

In this episode, South journalist Liu Xiaodi visits the Fiji base of a Chinese fisheries company and speaks with company and Fijian customs officials to see how China–Fiji fisheries cooperation is reeling in economic vitality for the island nation.