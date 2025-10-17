JNJ International Accelerates Global Expansion with KOTRA: Launches Buyer Discovery Project in Five Countries

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — JNJ International, a global automotive parts distributor, is accelerating its global market expansion.

Centered on Hyundai and Kia Genuine Parts, the company has established stable supply chains across major regions and is now working with KOTRA on a new buyer discovery project across five countries to strengthen its global partnership network.

Founded in 2023, JNJ International specializes in the distribution and export of Hyundai and Kia Genuine Parts, along with various aftermarket products, to partners in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas.

Through this project, the company aims to build long-term partnerships with leading distributors in each region and enhance the global reputation of Korean automotive parts.

JNJ plans to continue expanding its brand presence by participating in international trade fairs, developing new partnerships, and building a more efficient logistics infrastructure for stable supply operations.