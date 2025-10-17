KLN Wins GBA Excellence in Logistics Solutions Award at the Hong Kong Economic Journal GBA Brand Awards of Excellence 2025

HONG KONG, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — KLN Logistics Group Limited (“KLN”; Stock Code 0636.HK) has won the title of GBA Excellence in Logistics Solutions Award at the Hong Kong Economic Journal GBA Brand Awards of Excellence 2025 (the ‘Awards’), recognised for its forward-looking strategic development in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) market and its role in helping businesses transcend regional market boundaries. KLN has contributed to advancing the GBA’s commercial ecosystem and setting new industry benchmarks.

Vic Cheung, Executive Director and CEO of KLN, said, “We are proud to receive the esteemed award, which underscores KLN’s strategic focus on developing agile and integrated logistics frameworks tailored to our clients’ needs through the GBA’s connectivity and market integration advantages. By leveraging our dual strengths in the Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong, we have enabled our clients to optimise inventory flows, reduce operational costs and accelerate market entry. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to advancing the GBA as a globally competitive economic hub through smart logistics and collaborative partnerships.”

KLN was lauded for its hybrid Mainland China–Hong Kong logistics model, which combines bonded warehousing, smart customs clearance, cross-border transport and digital tools to provide seamless end-to-end supply chain solutions. The company’s expertise in serving sectors such as e-commerce, healthcare and fast-moving consumer goods has been instrumental in helping businesses expand across the GBA while adhering to stringent compliance and sustainability standards.

The inaugural Awards are organised by leading Hong Kong financial media, the Hong Kong Economic Journal, to recognise companies that demonstrate outstanding performance in cross-border consumption and regional expansion. Winners are selected by a panel of industry experts, business leaders and representatives from chambers of commerce based on their impact on the GBA’s economic ecosystem.

About KLN Logistics Group Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

KLN (formerly Kerry Logistics Network Limited) is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and extensive coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal) and e-commerce to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 58 countries and territories, KLN has established a solid foothold in half of the world’s emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Chinese Mainland, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

KLN generated a revenue* of close to HK$60 billion in 2024. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.

* For continuing operations only

About the Hong Kong Economic Journal GBA Brand Awards of Excellence 2025

Organised by the Hong Kong Economic Journal, the GBA Brand Awards of Excellence recognise outstanding corporate brands that have demonstrated exceptional performance and leadership in advancing regional integration and innovation within the Greater Bay Area. The Awards honour achievements across key sectors including logistics and supply chain, finance and banking, technology and telecommunications, retail and wellness and professional services. By highlighting excellence in cross-border collaboration, sustainable growth and ecosystem development, the Awards aim to commend corporate teams for their contributions to the GBA’s dynamic economic landscape and their commitment to fostering a globally competitive business hub.