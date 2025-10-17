Meiji Sweets Ambassador FRUITS ZIPPER Promotes Meiji Gummy “Poifull” in Taipei on First Day of Group’s Asia Tour

– Poifull Handed Out to Fans to Make Their Day “A Little Happier” –

TOKYO, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Meiji Co., Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, collaborates with the seven-member idol group FRUITS ZIPPER, which is Meiji Sweets Ambassador, on the group‘s first Asia Tour called “FRUITS ZIPPER 1st ASIA TOUR 2025.” Their aim for the world from Harajuku, Tokyo, is based on the same passion with the company’s hope to help people around the world feel their daily life “a little bit happier.” On October 8 (Wed.), at the group’s concert venue in Taipei, Taiwan, the company aired a promotional video and handed out Poifull, small-sized sugar-coated gummies, to all fans at the site.

Images: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202510147075?p=images

In front of a panel featuring the autographs of the FRUITS ZIPPER members, a large number of fans gathered and took pictures with Poifull in their hands. The company found the venue had a vibrant atmosphere.

Mana Manaka of FRUITS ZIPPER said, “I found a lot of Meiji products at convenience stores in Taipei. I‘d never seen some of them in Japan and it was really fun to see them. In Japan, there are many more Meiji sweets products. Among them, Poifull, with its happy look and taste, can be carried easily and shared. So I hope everyone enjoys Poifull with their friends.” She also expressed her enthusiasm about promoting Meiji products abroad as a “Meiji Sweets Ambassador.”

Free samples of Poifull will also be handed out at the following concert venues in Shanghai, China, and Seoul, South Korea.

FRUITS ZIPPER 1st ASIA TOUR 2025 Schedule

October 8 (Wed.) Taipei

November 8 (Sat.) and 9 (Sun.) Shanghai

November 29 (Sat.) Seoul

About Poifull

The joyful, soft-textured gummy Poifull is a power source that can help everyone smile. There are four popular flavors in one packet: raspberry, lemon, green apple and grape.

Official websites:

https://www.meiji.co.jp/sweets/candy_gum/poifull/

https://www.meiji.com/global/