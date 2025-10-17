Nexteer Recognized with 2025 AutoTech Breakthrough Award For “Automotive Software Solution of the Year”

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nexteer Automotive’s MotionIQ™ software suite has been selected as “Automotive Software Solution of the Year” in the sixth annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program, which recognizes the top companies and technologies in the global automotive and transportation markets today.

Nexteer’s MotionIQ software suite, engineered on proven algorithms deployed in over 120 million vehicles globally, unites chassis control, development and vehicle health monitoring into one powerful suite, helping OEMs launch faster, improve quality and reduce costs.

“By combining advanced functions and software tools for agile development and seamless integration, the MotionIQ software suite is designed to help OEMs deliver safer, smarter and more personalized driving experiences that set their brands apart – faster and more efficiently than ever before,” said Robin Milavec, President, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Board Director, Nexteer Automotive. “MotionIQ is the intelligence powering the future of motion control. We’re pleased to accept the ‘Automotive Software Solution of the Year’ award from AutoTech Breakthrough, validating our proven expertise in safety-critical software and solving software-defined chassis challenges for OEMs around the world.”

MotionIQ™ Software Suite for Intelligent Motion Control

Nexteer’s new software suite comprises three product groups that seamlessly work together to deliver precise motion control, accelerated chassis development and advanced predictive maintenance. They include:

MotionIQ/Control™: Advanced vehicle dynamics functions including Steer-by-Brake, Hands-Off Detection, Quiet Wheel™ Steering, Road Surface Detection and other functions for safer, more unique driving experiences.

Advanced vehicle dynamics functions including Steer-by-Brake, Hands-Off Detection, Quiet Wheel™ Steering, Road Surface Detection and other functions for safer, more unique driving experiences. MotionIQ/Dev™: Advanced software development tools accelerate feature development from days to minutes through automated coding and integration. Empowers OEMs to safely design their own in-house steering control algorithms and seamlessly integrate new features – all within a no-code, model-based environment.

Advanced software development tools accelerate feature development from days to minutes through automated coding and integration. Empowers OEMs to safely design their own in-house steering control algorithms and seamlessly integrate new features – all within a no-code, model-based environment. MotionIQ/Health™: Uses prognostic software and AI-powered virtual sensors to continuously monitor the electrical and mechanical functionality of steering and other chassis components as well as tires – reducing diagnostic time, errors and expenses.

OEM Software Ownership Backed by Nexteer’s Safety-Critical Expertise

MotionIQ represents a breakthrough not only in software products but also in software development processes and how OEMs and suppliers work together to bring new features to market. This innovative approach empowers OEMs with greater ownership and flexibility in software development – backed by Nexteer’s safety-critical software expertise. This “best of both worlds” approach blends the strengths of in-house and outsourced software development to address the many challenges OEMs face in achieving software-defined vehicles.

“OEMs are looking to bring high-quality, software-defined vehicles to market faster, while reducing development costs. However, they face challenges due to the way chassis systems are engineered and integrated at scale,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AutoTech Breakthrough. “This is why Nexteer’s MotionIQ software suite is so important to automotive innovation. By uniting intelligent motion control, predictive maintenance and rapid feature development tools under one suite, MotionIQ from Nexteer accelerates the shift to software-defined chassis across all mobility types.”

For MotionIQ™ product or sales inquiries, you can contact a Nexteer representative at SoftwareSales@nexteer.com. To learn more, please visit Nexteer.com/Software.

