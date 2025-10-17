Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2025 Kicks Off in Grand Style

Thailand’s premier fashion week opens with spectacular runway shows by leading Thai fashion brands, ISSUE and Greyhound Original.



BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 October 2025 – Siam Paragon reaffirms its status as a world-class fashion destination through a powerful collaboration with leading Thai designers and key partners from both the public and private sectors. In partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Merz Aesthetics Thailand, Kasikorn Bank, CITIZEN, THANN, M.A.C Cosmetics Thailand, and ABSOLUTE, Siam Paragon proudly presents “Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2025” (BIFW 2025) — Thailand’s premier fashion event and one of the largest fashion showcases in Asia.

Under the concept “FASHIONABLY EXTRAORDINARY,“ the event delivers a fashion experience beyond expectations, solidifying its ambition to become a truly world-class fashion week. The grand opening runway show was a spectacular success, featuring two captivating shows that celebrated the creativity and artistry of iconic Thai fashion. The atmosphere was vibrant and energetic, as fashion enthusiasts, artists, celebrities, and industry figures from various fields gathered and filled Parc Paragon at Siam Paragon.

The grand runway debut opened with ISSUE Presented by THANN, a renowned Thai fashion brand celebrated for its unique fusion of art, culture, and beliefs with fashion, expressing Thai identity through meaningful, soulful design. Staying true to its roots, ISSUE unveiled its latest “Made in Thailand” collection, highlighting the charm of Thai fabrics and traditional craftsmanship, such as woven basketry. These elements are reinterpreted into a contemporary clothing collection that offers playfulness and reflects Thainess through a fresh perspective, merging fashion that is both inventive and vibrant.

The show embodied the concept “Made in Thailand = Made of Everything Thai,” presenting a modern interpretation of Thainess through today’s context and everyday moments, from heartfelt drama to humor and playful wit — capturing the vibrant spirit of contemporary Thai culture often reflected across social media.

The runway was further elevated by the presence of actors from the popular TV series “Khemjira Must Survive,” including Keng-Harit Buayoi, Namping-Napatsakorn Pingmuang, FirstOne-Wannakorn Reungrat, Tle-Matimun Sreeboonrueang, Pung-Phirunwat Promrat, Patji-Jirachart Buspavanich, and Janis-Janistar Phomphadungcheep, who brought dynamic energy to the opening show.

In addition, the lineup is reinforced by a host of celebrities and top models, including Lukket-Metinee Kingpayome, Pancake-Khemanit Jamikorn, Gee–Sutthirak Subvijitra, and Top-Todsapol Maisuk. The show culminated in a spectacular finale with Bow-Maylada Susri, whose stunning appearance captivated the audience and sparked immense excitement — transforming the runway into a breathtaking spectacle that perfectly embodied ISSUE’s signature charm and vitality.

Following the opening act, Greyhound Original took the stage with a striking presentation that embodied its signature urban identity defined by minimalism and creativity. The brand unveiled its AUTUMN/WINTER 2025 collection, “BODY OF WORK,” a compelling showcase that delved into the stories behind art and creation. Inspired by the spirit of experimentation, the collection celebrated the beauty of imperfection and the artistry discovered within the often-overlooked details of unreleased materials.

The grand runway was transformed into an art factory with a cool, raw industrial vibe — a space alive with traces of experimentation. Fashion pieces drew inspiration from burnt paper edges, crumpled textures, and torn surfaces, reimagined into garments that echoed the essence of workwear uniforms in refined monochrome tones. The collection narrated the stories of art through simplicity and cool sophistication, combined with a presentation that was powerful.

The show brought together fashion icons from across industries, presenting the essence of Greyhound Original in a dynamic and engaging way. Highlights included the hottest T-pop boy band ATLAS along with PJ-Mahidol Pibulsonggram, Leon Seck, Lookmhee-Punyapat Wangpongsathaporn, Sonya-Saranphat Pedersen, Mio-Athens Werapatanakul, JJay-Patiphan Fueangfunuwat, Bump-Pawat Akkradetsakul, Fu-Ice-Thanawat Shinawatra, MEYOU-Chisanucha Tantimedh, Porsche-Sivakorn Adulsuttikul, Jackie-Jackrin Kungwankiatichai, Charlette-Wasita Hermenau, and Ping-Guntapat Kasemsan Na Ayudhya. Their presence delivered a sharp and unforgettable finale, perfectly capturing the spirit and identity of Greyhound Original.

Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2025 (BIFW 2025) also featured iconic collections from a diverse lineup of leading Thai designers. The latest creations are being unveiled on Thailand’s grandest runway at Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon, running until October 19, 2025. Fashion enthusiasts won’t want to miss this spectacular event — catch the live runway shows or experience the creativity online via the Siam Paragon website and Facebook page.

Hashtag: #SiamParagonBIFW2025 #BIFW2025 #FashionablyExtraordinary #SiamParagonOnly

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.