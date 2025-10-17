Startek® Philippines recognized with dual honors at The Philippines Leadership Awards 2025

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Startek®, a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, has been honored with two prestigious awards at The Philippines Leadership Awards 2025 by the World HRD Congress. The company received recognition as an Organisation with Innovative CSR Practices and as one of the Happy Employer Brands 2025, reaffirming its commitment to social responsibility, employee well-being and ethical business practices.

The Organisation with Innovative CSR Practices award acknowledges Startek Philippines for effectively mobilizing resources to create sustainable impact within local communities, integrating ethical values into its operations, maintaining transparency and good governance, and protecting the environment through community-focused initiatives.

The Happy Employer Brands 2025 award highlights the organization’s consistent track record in nurturing talent, fostering high morale and building a culture where people are valued before profits. This recognition underscores the Startek philosophy of putting people at the center of its growth while driving excellence and inclusivity across all levels.

“At Startek, we believe that creating long-term value begins with empowering our people and positively impacting the communities where we operate,” said SM Gupta, Global Chief People Officer, Startek. “These awards reinforce our purpose-driven approach to business — one where social responsibility and employee happiness go hand in hand with operational excellence.”

The Philippines Leadership Awards by World HRD Congress celebrate outstanding organizations and leaders who demonstrate excellence in human resources, corporate governance, and social innovation.

About The Philippines Leadership Awards:

Organized by the World HRD Congress, The Philippines Leadership Awards celebrate organizations and individuals that exemplify excellence in HR and business leadership. The awards recognize the transformative role of human capital in driving organizational success and highlight practices that foster innovation, diversity, wellness and strategic alignment. The winners are selected following a rigorous evaluation process by a jury comprising respected professionals across industries.

About Startek:

Startek® is a global leader in customer experience management, delivering comprehensive digital transformation and CX solutions. With over 35 years of expertise, Startek empowers businesses across diverse industries to create memorable, personalized customer interactions. Operating in 13 countries with a team of 38,000 plus associates, Startek is committed to connecting brands with their customers through innovation, empathy, and operational excellence.

To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn @Startek.