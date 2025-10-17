The Plants Project Launches Premium Outdoor Artificial Plant Collection

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Plants Project has unveiled its highly anticipated Premium Outdoor Artificial Plant Collection, designed to redefine exterior styling with durable, lifelike greenery that thrives in any Australian climate – no watering required.

This new range marks a major step forward in outdoor design innovation, offering UV-resistant, weatherproof plants that maintain their lush colour and structure through the harshest sun, wind and rain. Perfect for balconies, courtyards, rooftops and commercial spaces, each piece combines realistic botanical design with long-lasting materials that make outdoor greenery effortless.

“Our customers have been asking for premium outdoor options that don’t fade, crack, or demand constant upkeep,” said Josh, Founder of The Plants Project. “This range delivers exactly that – lush, realistic greenery that thrives anywhere, no watering cans required.”

Effortless Greenery for Every Space

The collection includes a curated range of best-selling outdoor plants, such as:

Each piece in the new range features:

UV and weather resistance for year-round durability

Highly realistic textures modelled on popular Australian outdoor species

Low-maintenance care – no trimming, watering or replacements needed

Versatile applications for residential, hospitality and commercial design

Meeting the Demand for Sustainable, Low-Maintenance Design

The Plants Project’s new range meets this growing demand by combining sustainability with sophistication – delivering long-lasting greenery that requires no water, chemicals or soil waste.

“Outdoor design has evolved,” added Josh. “Australians want spaces that feel alive and vibrant, but also fit modern lifestyles. Our outdoor collection is built to do exactly that – bring life to any space, sustainably.”

The Premium Outdoor Artificial Plant Collection is available now at theplantsproject.com.au , with fast delivery Australia-wide.

Media Contact

Josh Bulafkin, Founder

hello@theplantsproject.com.au

+ 61 456 232 432

About The Plants Project

Founded in Melbourne, The Plants Project is an Australian design brand specialising in premium artificial greenery that brings effortless style to homes, offices and commercial spaces. Known for its lifelike designs, high-quality materials, and sustainable approach, The Plants Project has become a trusted name for interior designers, homeowners and businesses seeking realistic plants without the maintenance.