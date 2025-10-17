BANGKOK, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) celebrated the 50th Anniversary of China–Thailand diplomatic relations, along with China’s National Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival, through the “Amazing Thailand Mid-Autumn Night 2025” event at One Bangkok. The celebration aimed to strengthen cultural exchange and promote Thailand as a leading tourism destination for Chinese visitors.

Held under the “Nihao Month” initiative, the event welcomed over 100 leading Chinese content creators and KOLs, offering immersive experiences that showcased Thailand’s hospitality, creativity, and cultural richness.

The evening featured highlights from the Cremo x True collaboration, which brought together Thai and international innovation. Guests enjoyed the debut of Cremo Choco Crush Thai Tea, co-created with ChaTraMue, blending authentic Thai tea flavor with premium dairy expertise. The collaboration reflected the fusion of Thai heritage and modern creativity.



Tourism Authority of Thailand Hosts “Amazing Thailand Mid-Autumn Night 2025” with Cremo x True, Celebrating 50 Years of China–Thailand Relations

Cremo also partnered with True and 7-Eleven on a travel-friendly promotion available until November 2025, offering added convenience for tourists visiting Thailand.

Adding to the festive mood, Billkin, Cremo’s brand ambassador, gave a special performance that delighted the audience and shared warm Mid-Autumn greetings, creating a memorable finale to the evening.

The event provided a platform for international brands like Cremo to showcase their innovation and product excellence. Through continuous innovation, Cremo not only meets the evolving needs of consumers but also contributes to cultural exchange between Thailand and China. Looking ahead, Cremo will continue to embrace innovation, deepen international collaboration, and explore new synergies to blend dairy products with local culture, bringing more high-quality and creative offerings to consumers.