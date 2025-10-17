Voyage Through the Diamond Realm Debuts At Frieze Masters, Marking An Inaugural Partnership

An immersive experience exploring the mythical origins of diamonds, presented by De Beers



LONDON, UK – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 October 2025 – For centuries, diamonds have held a singular place in human history. From ancient myths to modern rituals, diamonds they have remained enduring symbols of celebration, strength, truth, and love – revered not only for their inherent beauty, but also for their timeless meaning. Some of nature’s most ancient storytellers, they carry a living legacy across generations, through time and space.

From 15th – 19th October, De Beers partners with Frieze Masters for the first time to premiere Voyage Through the Diamond Realm, an immersive experience that invites audiences to journey through the timeless myths that surround these natural works of art. Through visual storytelling, scenography and soundscapes, the installation reveals the living heritage of diamonds and their cosmic and earthly journeys across time.

At the opening reception on 15th October, artists and creatives from multiple disciplines gathered to celebrate this debut. Notable attendees included Lily Allen, Anoushka Shankar, Erin O’Connor, Lennon Gallagher, Ananya Panday, Kesewa Aboah, Karan Johar, Giles Deacon, Supriya Lele, Twinkle Khana, and Wyman Wong. Guests enjoyed a champagne reception before being fully immersed in the history, tales, and legends surrounding the origins of natural diamonds—from their birth as stardust in the fiery hearts of stars to their discovery in the wild landscapes of rivers, deserts, and ice. It reveals how diamonds have inspired humanity’s most enchanting stories about life and our place in the universe.

Echoing Frieze Masters’ celebration of history through rare artefacts, significant artworks and enchanting objects, natural diamonds endure as one of nature’s most treasured masterpieces – shaped by the elements over millennia each with their own story to tell.

Voyage through the Diamond Realm is the first chapter in a series of immersive experiences that will tour globally across the U.S., India and China, from early 2026.

Getty Image Credit @davebenett

In-house Credit @simaonogueira__

About De Beers Group

Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world’s leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining, marketing and retailing of diamonds. Together with its joint venture partners, De Beers Group employs more than 20,000 people across the diamond pipeline and is the world’s largest diamond producer by value, with diamond mining operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa. Innovation sits at the heart of De Beers Group’s strategy as it develops a portfolio of offers that span the diamond value chain, including its jewellery houses, De Beers London and Forevermark, and other pioneering solutions such as diamond sourcing and traceability initiatives Tracr and GemFair. De Beers Group also provides leading services and technology to the diamond industry in the form of education and laboratory services and a wide range of diamond sorting, detection and classification technology services. De Beers Group is committed to ‘ Building Forever,’ a holistic and integrated approach to sustainability that underpins our efforts to create meaningful impact for the people and places where our diamonds are discovered. Building Forever focuses on three key areas where, through collaborations and partnerships around the globe, we have an enhanced ability to drive positive impact; Livelihoods, Climate and Nature. De Beers Group is a member of the Anglo American plc group. For further information, visit www.debeersgroup.com.

About Frieze

Frieze is a leading global contemporary art organization, renowned for its art fairs, publications and digital presence. Founded in 1991 with the launch of frieze magazine, the brand has grown to encompass seven of

the most significant art fairs worldwide in cities including Chicago, London, Los Angeles, New York and Seoul. These events attract leading artists, galleries and collectors, fostering innovative dialogues and practices within the art community. frieze magazine continues to set the benchmark for insightful art criticism and commentary, while frieze.com serves as a vital online resource. Committed to expanding the reach and understanding of contemporary art, Frieze also hosts year-round curated programs and associated initiatives, such as No.9 Cork Street, Frieze Connect and Frieze House Seoul that enrich the cultural landscape. With a dedicated team passionate about the arts, Frieze remains at the forefront of artistic exploration and cultural discourse, connecting diverse audiences with groundbreaking artists and their work.

Frieze Masters was founded in 2012 by Amanda Sharp and Matthew Slotover. Emanuela Tarizzo is the Director of Frieze Masters. Frieze Masters offers a unique contemporary perspective on thousands of years of art history, from collectible objects to significant masterpieces from the ancient era and Old Masters to the late 20th century. The 2025 edition of the fair will showcase over 130 of the most significant galleries from around the world. For more information, visit frieze.com.