XAG Receives FAO Global Excellence in Sustainable Plant Production and Protection

ROME, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and during the 2025 World Food Forum, XAG was honored with FAO’s Global Recognition for Best Practices and Innovative Approaches in Sustainable Plant Production and Protection. The distinction highlights the XAG Smart Farming Solution, which integrates robotics, automation, and digital intelligence to help farmers grow more with less while shaping a resilient and inclusive future for global food systems.



XAG P150 agricultural drone performs a precision spraying operation.

The FAO Global Technical Recognition Ceremony, one of the flagship events of the World Food Forum, celebrates organizations demonstrating measurable innovation and impact across the agrifood sector.

As highlighted in the ceremony, “Plants are the foundation of life on earth, providing over 80% of the food we eat. From farmers’ fields to laboratories and market stalls, generations of innovators and institutions have transformed the way we grow and protect our crops.” The message captures the spirit of innovation behind FAO’s recognition and resonates strongly with XAG’s mission to advance agriculture for a smarter, safer, and more sustainable agrifuture.

XAG was recognized for its Smart Farming Solution for providing farmers with advanced tools that transform the entire agricultural cycle, from soil preparation to harvest. The ecosystem integrates agricultural drones, agricultural rovers, autopilot consoles, and smart farm IoT products to enable autonomous operations, such as seeding, crop protection and irrigation management. Controlled via smartphone or remote console, these tools reduce manual labor, lower technical barriers, and minimize agrochemical exposure, making precision farming accessible to both smallholders and large producers.

Across global markets, XAG’s technologies are strengthening food production systems and helping communities advance toward sustainable growth. In Vietnam’s Mekong Delta, rice and fruit growers are adopting XAG agricultural drones for spraying and spreading tasks to reduce input use and improve yields. In Turkey, young farmers are leveraging the XAG Autopilot Console for operations such as sowing and harrowing, reducing fatigue and fuel use while achieving centimeter‑level accuracy to optimize productivity. In Zambia, through targeted spraying, XAG’s drone technology tackles the fall armyworm infestation, a major threat to maize, soybean, and sugarcane crops.

Beyond field applications, XAG invests in agricultural talent development through XAG Academy, which has trained thousands of rural youth and women worldwide. These programs expand local expertise and create skilled jobs around digital and autonomous farming, fostering inclusive agricultural modernization. For example, in the UK, XAG collaborates with local partners to pioneer licensed drone spraying, contributing to national operator training standards, and enabling BVLOS (beyond visual line of sight) operations that planted 75,000 trees in just 8 hours.

FAO’s recognition underscores how XAG’s mission advances global goals for sustainable, inclusive, and climate-smart agriculture. By reducing labor demands, optimizing resource use, and protecting soil and ecosystems, XAG contributes directly to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, notably Zero Hunger, Responsible Consumption and Production, and Climate Action.

In addition, the XAG Agricultural Drone was showcased at FAO’s first global exhibition “From Seeds to Foods” which kicked off the organization’s 80th anniversary celebrations. The event gathered over 260 exhibitors from more than 140 countries, celebrating the world’s harvest and the future of sustainable agriculture. Visitors stepped into immersive pavilions and hands‑on exhibits, exploring the technologies driving how food is produced while tasting, learning, and connecting through over 500 agricultural products and 72 unique dishes that showcased diverse food cultures.

Receiving this recognition from FAO affirms XAG’s vision to make farming more efficient, sustainable, and inclusive through technology. It marks a collective step toward the future of agriculture, where innovation serves both people and the planet.