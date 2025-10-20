2025 “Study Beijing” Education Exhibition Coming Soon to Vietnam and Indonesia!

Face-to-face with Beijing‘s Top Universities – Unlock Your Study-Abroad Opportunities

BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from CRI Online:

Eager to secure a one-on-one consultation with admissions officers from Beijing’s top universities? Wish to access the latest “Study Beijing” policies and detailed program information in one go? The 2025 “Study Beijing” Education Exhibition is set to make a grand debut in Vietnam and Indonesia. This event serves as an exclusive bridge connecting young scholars in both nations to China’s exceptional educational resources, empowering them to realize their dreams of international academic advancement.

Two Exhibitions, Tailored to Your Study-Abroad Needs

Vietnam Stop:

09:30-16:00, October 24, Đại Nam University.

Detailed address: Second Teaching Building, Đại Nam University, No. 1, Xom Street, Phu Luong Ward, Hanoi City, Vietnam

A comprehensive breakdown of the entire application process and specific admission policies for Vietnamese students.

Indonesia Stop:

09:30-16:00, October 26, Banquet Hall, Shangri-La Hotel Jakarta

Detailed explanations of the “Study Beijing” application procedures, scholarship opportunities, and career support services.

Elite Institutions Gathered, Tailored to Southeast Asian Development Needs

This exhibition brings together over 10 leading universities from Beijing, covering a wide range of high-demand disciplines — from business and science & technology, to languages and agriculture. These institutions are carefully selected to align with the academic interests and career aspirations of students in Vietnam and Indonesia:

Tsinghua University, Peking University, Beijing Normal University, China Agricultural University, Communication University of China, North China Electric Power University, Beijing Foreign Studies University, Minzu University of China, Beijing Jiaotong University, University of Science and Technology Beijing, Capital Medical University, Beijing University of Chinese Medicine, Beijing University of Civil Engineering and Architecture, North China University of Technology, Beijing Technology and Business University, Beijing Polytechnic University, Beijing College of Finance and Commerce.

Three Core Advantages to Smooth Your Path to Studying Abroad!

Precision Alignment of Policies and Aspirations:

Admissions officers will provide on-site interpretations of the 2025 “Study Beijing” Special Scholarships. They will also shed light on admission preferences for highly sought-after disciplines like information technology and business, helping you overcome information asymmetries.

Personalized Consultation:

Based on your academic background and career goal, admissions teams can offer customized advice to help you find the most suitable institution and program.

Immersive Experience of Chinese Education:

Gain first-hand insights into the bilingual teaching systems and cross-cultural support services offered by Beijing’s universities. Get a head start by experiencing campus environments virtually and planning your student life in advance.

From Hanoi to Jakarta, the 2025 “Study Beijing” Education Exhibition is committed to supporting you every step of the way! Mark your calendars: October 24 at Đại Nam University, Vietnam, and October 26 at Shangri-La Hotel Jakarta. Engage face-to-face with Beijing’s top-tier universities and embark on your journey of international growth!