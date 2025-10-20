Agoda Spotlights Unique Asian Airports Redefining the Layover Experience

SINGAPORE, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled a list of five airports in Asia that transform layovers into memorable experiences. These airports offer more than just transit, with attractions that cater to both short and long stops, inviting travelers to arrive early and enjoy or make the most of a transit stop.

In today’s fast-paced travel landscape, airports are evolving into vibrant hubs of activity. These airports are not just gateways but destinations themselves, offering a blend of cultural attractions, gastronomic discovery, entertainment for all ages, shopping, and relaxation during the journey. From cultural exhibits to luxurious spas, travelers can immerse themselves in local flavors and attractions without leaving the airport grounds.

Here’s Agoda’s curated list of five unique airports in Asia that make a layover worthwhile:

1. Seoul, South Korea, Incheon International Airport (ICN)

Incheon International Airport is a cultural treasure trove. Visitors can explore the Incheon Airport Museum and stroll through Korean Cultural Street, where they can capture memories in traditional Hanbok attire. Nearby, the Paradise Casino and Wonderbox provide entertainment, accessible via a free shuttle. Golf enthusiasts can tee off at the Sky72 Golf Course, while movie lovers enjoy the on-site theater. Free transit tours offer a glimpse of Seoul’s vibrant culture.

2. Koh Samui, Thailand, Samui International Airport (USM)

Embracing the island’s natural beauty, Samui International Airport features an open-air design that seamlessly blends with its surroundings. Travelers can indulge in shopping for exquisite Thai silk and explore lush gardens. With free snacks and a children’s play area, it’s a delightful retreat for families seeking a taste of tropical paradise.

3. Hong Kong, China, Hong Kong International Airport (HKG)

A marvel of modernity, Hong Kong International Airport offers the Aviation Discovery Centre and SkyDeck for aviation enthusiasts. The 4D Extreme Screen Cinema and Sky City provide thrilling entertainment, while the open-air Sky Garden offers a serene escape with stunning views.

4. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL)

The KLIA Jungle Boardwalk is a hidden gem, featuring an indoor rainforest complete with a waterfall. Movie lounges and a gym offer relaxation and fitness options, making it a versatile stop for travelers seeking both adventure and tranquility.

5. Bali, Indonesia, Ngurah Rai International Airport (DPS)

Reflecting the island’s rich heritage, Ngurah Rai International Airport captivates with its Balinese architectural style and cultural performances. Travelers can unwind with traditional Balinese spa treatments, offering a rejuvenating experience before or after their journey.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda, shared, “Airports in Asia are more than just transit points; they are gateways to the heart and soul of their destinations. Whether travelers are beginning their adventure or wrapping up their holiday, Agoda’s extensive flight offerings make it easier for travelers to explore these unique airports and enjoy a seamless journey filled with discovery and delight.”

Agoda’s extensive offerings, including over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, make it easy to plan a seamless travel experience. Visit Agoda.com or discover the best deals on Agoda’s mobile app today.