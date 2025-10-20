AXA launches “WealthAhead II Savings Insurance” Series

Empowering Customers to Accelerate Wealth and Plan for Succession Efficiently
Market-first[1] Wealth Master Service [2]Customised Trust-like[3] Cash Flow Solutions for Up to Three Recipients
HONG KONG, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AXA Hong Kong and Macau (“AXA”) has launched the new WealthAhead II Savings Insurance Series[4] (“WealthAhead II Series“ or the “Series“), an enhanced successor to the widely popular WealthAhead Savings Plan. WealthAhead II Series strengthens wealth management, wealth allocation, as well as wealth succession, supporting customers to grow their wealth efficiently with enhanced liquidity. WealthAhead II Series introduces the market-first1 Wealth Master Service[2], enabling customers to pre-set periodic withdrawal instructions to build cash flows for up to three designated recipients. Additionally, the Series incorporates trust-like[3] features such as the Heritage Protector Option, which allows customers to pre-set succession events — including death or incapacitation — specify the designated age for inheritance, and appoint contingent owner and interim owner[5], ensuring secure and smooth wealth across generations.
Janet Lee, Chief Life and Health Insurance Officer of AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said: “With the US Federal Reserve initiating its first rate cut of the year and signalling the beginning of a broader easing cycle, markets are anticipating two further reductions within the year. Against this evolving macroeconomic backdrop, investors are increasingly prioritising long-term, stable asset allocation strategies that offer growth potential. Noting that today’s wealth management needs extend beyond simple savings or high returns. Customers are seeking holistic solutions that encompass asset accumulation, liquidity management, legacy planning and strategic wealth distribution across different life stages. In response, we have introduced WealthAhead II Series, which retains the strong total return potential of its predecessor while incorporating the market-first[1] Wealth Master Service[2] and trust-like[3] wealth succession tool. These enhancements empower customers to manage their wealth with greater flexibility, enabling them to plan effectively for wealth transition and succession, achieving their financial goals while meeting wealth distribution needs throughout every stage of life.”
Three Key Highlights of the WealthAhead II Series Include:
- Multi–currency options to capture global opportunities with flexible convertibility and gain lock-in features
WealthAhead II Series offers premium payment terms of 5 and 10 years, with a choice of up to 9 currencies[6]. It also includes flexible currency conversion option[7]. From the third policy anniversary onwards, customers may convert their policy to another currency without affecting the total cash value or incurring any handling fees — enabling agile asset reallocation in response to market movements. The Series also features a Policy Value Lock-in Option[8], allowing customers to secure gains at opportune moments and mitigate future volatility. Additionally, the market-first dual-currency account[9] acts as a flexible cash reserve, with interest payable on the selected currency.
- Flexible Wealth Management – Personalised Wealth Allocation in Action
WealthAhead II Series introduces the market-first[1] Wealth Master Service[2], enabling customers to pre-set periodic withdrawal instructions tailored for up to three designated recipients. Payments are made automatically at scheduled intervals, creating personalised income streams that support precise and strategic wealth distribution. The Series also features a Flexi Segregation Option. From the first policy anniversary onwards, customers can transfer part of the value from existing policy to a separate policy and subsequently exercise different policy options for each — ensuring the solution aligns with the distinct financial goals of individual family members.
- Steady Wealth Accumulation Across Generations – Ensuring Seamless Wealth Transfer
The Series offers a suite of features designed to help customers safeguard their legacy and support intergenerational wealth planning. At the policy level, customers may arrange for policy continuation and succession by designating a contingent owner, interim owner, contingent insured, or by exercising the change of insured option. Additionally, customers may also appoint a designated executor and select from a range of death benefit settlement options to facilitate direct and efficient wealth distribution to family members.
- Heritage Protector Option[10] – From policy commencement, customers can proactively plan for succession by appointing a contingent owner and, if necessary, an interim owner. They may specify the succession event — such as death or incapacitation — and set a designated age for succession. If the contingent owner has not reached the specified age at the time of the succession event, the interim owner will assume ownership and manage the policy in accordance with the granted right predefined by the client, ensuring that wealth is transferred securely and in line with the client’s intentions.
- Flexi Continuation Option – From policy commencement, customers may designate a contingent insured[11] to allow part of the policy to continue following the passing of the current insured, while also providing a compassionate benefit. This feature enables a flexible balance between life protection and wealth transfer.
- Change of Insured Option[12]– Starting from the first policy anniversary, customers may change the insured an unlimited number of times, allowing substantial wealth to be passed down through generations.
- Flexi Care Option[13] – From policy commencement, customers may appoint a designated executor. In the event of the policy owner’s mental or physical incapacitation, the designated executor may apply for a one-time withdrawal of a certain percentage of the total cash value, without the need for complex legal procedures.
- Tailored Death Benefit Settlement Options – Customers may select different settlement methods for each beneficiary, including lump sum payment, payment by instalments, or hybrid payments, to meet their legacy planning goals. Irrespective of the chosen option, customers may defer the first payment of death benefit for up to 30 years[14], allowing beneficiaries to receive the proceeds at the most appropriate time.
Enjoy a total reward of up to 80%[15] of the first-year premium during the promotional period. For more information, please visit: https://axa.com.hk/en/wealth-ahead-ii-savings-insurance
The above information is for reference only. For full details on the promotional offer, product features, terms, conditions, and exclusions, please refer to the relevant product brochure, policy contract, and promotional leaflet.
[1] The information refers to the service of periodic withdrawal with up to 3 recipients of withdrawal payments. The information refers to Hong Kong market only and is based on a comparison of periodic withdrawal arrangements offered by insurers for Long-Term Businesses as defined by the Insurance Authority in the Register of Authorised Insurers in Hong Kong as of July 2025.
[2] Wealth Master Service is an administrative service arrangement offered by the Company and not a plan feature of “WealthAhead II Savings Insurance” Series. Any application for the service is subject to the Company’s approval at its sole and absolute discretion, any applicable laws, regulations and guidelines and the administrative rules of the Company from time to time.
[3] “Trust-like” indicates that the design concept of “WealthAhead II Savings Insurance” Series draws from the flexibility and precision of trust, but does not imply it is equivalent to a trust product.
[4] “WealthAhead II Savings Insurance” Series includes “WealthAhead II Savings Insurance – Prime” and “WealthAhead II Savings Insurance – Supreme”.
[5] The interim owner arrangement is applicable only to policies issued in Hong Kong.
[6] Up to nine currency options are available: Renminbi (RMB), US dollar (USD), British pound sterling (GBP), Euro (EUR), Canadian dollar (CAD), Australian dollar (AUD), Singapore dollar (SGD), Hong Kong dollar (HKD) and Macanese pataca (MOP) (MOP is applicable only to policies issued in Macau). Different policy returns are offered for each currency.
[7] Starting from the 3rd policy anniversary, the currency conversion option may be exercised within 30 days after each policy anniversary. There is no limit on the number of times this option may be exercised; however, only one application may be made per policy year. For details, please refer to the relevant product brochure and policy contract.
[8] Starting from the 5th policy anniversary, the policy value lock-in option may be exercised once within 30 days after each policy anniversary to lock in the guaranteed cash value, the cash value of the non-guaranteed reversionary bonus, and the cash value of the terminal bonus.
[9] The information refers to the offering of dual currency accounts under a policy. The information refers to Hong Kong market only and is based on a comparison among participating savings plans with reversionary bonus offered by insurers for Long-Term Businesses as defined by the Insurance Authority in the Register of Authorised Insurers in Hong Kong as of July 2025.
[10] The designation of the contingent owner or interim owner and the application for taking up the policy ownership are subject to the approval of the Company at its absolute discretion and must fulfill certain conditions. The interim owner is only applicable to policies issued in Hong Kong. For details, please refer to the relevant product brochure and policy contract.
[11] The designation of contingent insured and the application for replacement of the insured are subject to the approval of AXA at its absolute discretion and must fulfill certain conditions. For details, please refer to the relevant product brochure and policy contract.
[12] From the 1st policy anniversary onwards, the Change of Insured Option can be exercised an unlimited number of times. Written application for the exercise of the Change of Insured Option should be made by you and such application is subject to the administrative rules, underwriting requirements and approval of the Company.
[13] In the unfortunate event of the policy owner’s mental incapacitation or physical incapacitation which certified by a registered medical practitioner, the designated executor can act on your behalf to make a one-time withdrawal from the policy, and the appointment of designated executor and the application of withdrawal are subject to the approval of AXA at its absolute discretion and must fulfill certain conditions. For details, please refer to the relevant product brochure and policy contract.
[14] You may specify the death benefit settlement start age of each beneficiary, provided that such age shall not exceed the age of the relevant beneficiary at the date of designation by more than 30 years.
[15] The above total offer includes i) a premium rebate and ii) a guaranteed preferential interest rate for prepaid premiums. Offer ii) is only applicable to 5-year policies with US dollar policy currency and requires a lump sum payment of five times the first annual premium of the basic plan upon application. Terms and conditions apply.
