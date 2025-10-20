Day 2 of 2025 Sustainable Global Leaders Conference: Nobel Laureate Shares AI Insights, Major ESG Achievements Announced

SHANGHAI, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Approved by China’s State Council, 2025 Sustainable Global Leaders Conference is being held in Huangpu District, Shanghai, from October 16 to 18. Under the theme “Joining Hands to Address Challenges: Global Action, Innovation, and Sustainable Growth”, the conference brings together global expertise to explore new pathways for sustainable development and inject powerful “Chinese momentum” into global sustainability governance.

The conference is co-hosted by the World Green Design Organization (WGDO) and Sina Group, with the IFRS Foundation Beijing Office as a co-organizer. It is jointly organized by Sina Finance and the WGDO Beijing Representative Office, and supported by the People’s Government of Huangpu District, Shanghai.

On October 17, the second day, Distinguished international political figures attended the event, including Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, the 4th President of the Republic of Croatia, Member of International Olympic Committee (IOC), Vuk Jeremić, President of the Center for International Relations and Sustainable Development, Former Foreign Minister of Serbia, Former President of the United Nations General Assembly, and H.E. Salvador Moncada, Ambassador of Honduras to China.

Liu Jun, President of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Wang Zhiheng, president of Agricultural Bank of China. Liu also held a dialogue with Michael Levitt, Nobel Laureate in Chemistry, on AI Innovation Powers Sustainable Development.

Other notable attendees included Tu Guangshao, Co-chair of the ESG Leaders Association Forum, YAN Shidong, Director General, Center for Environmental Education and Communications of Ministry of Ecology and Environment, P.R.C, He Qing, Secretary of the CPC Shanghai Municipal State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Committee, Xu Huili, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Huangpu District Committee, District Mayor of Huangpu, and Deng Qingxu, CEO of Sina Finance.

A series of significant ESG-related reports were released during the conference, including: 2024 China Alcohol Drinks ESG Development Index Report, ESG Disclosure Progress Report — Based on AI Tools, The 2025 Disclosure Dividend — A Comprehensive Assessment of Business Resilience in a Rapidly Changing Environment, Sustainable Development: Breaking Through Growth Barriers — Carbon Neutrality and Executive Insights 2025, and Green Development Research Findings by Beijing National Institute of ESG.

The conference also welcomed leading figures from international organizations, academia, finance, business, and sports. Michael Levitt, Michael Levitt, 2013 Nobel Prize Laureate in Chemistry, Member of the National Academy of Sciences, Fellow of the Royal Society, and Professor of Structural Biology at Stanford University in the United States delivered a keynote address on How AI Is Reshaping the Future of Industry and Society. Jared Diamond, Professor of Geography, University of California, Los Angeles; Author of Guns, Germs, and Steel presented a special lecture titled The Next Chapter of Human History: Integrating Health, Environment, and Governance.

Other distinguished speakers included Liang Tao, Liang Tao, former Vice Chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, Zhao Yan, Zhao Yan, Founder of Bloomage Biotech, Bloomage International, Dinan Huang, Chairman of Shenergy (Group) Co., Ltd., Liu Liya, Vice President of Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, Zhao Ruirui, former Chinese women’s volleyball player and Olympic champion, and Qin Shuo, Humanities and Finance Observer, Organizer of Chin@ Moments.

As a key international platform for sustainability dialogue, 2025 Sustainable Global Leaders Conference fosters global conversations and industrial collaboration with an open, cooperative, and mutually beneficial approach. It brings together governments, enterprises, academia, institutions, and social organizations to explore practical pathways and long-term mechanisms for sustainable development.

Looking ahead, the conference will continue to promote the exchange and transformation of green innovations, deepen integration with local economy, technological innovation, and financial capital, and help Shanghai evolve into a globally influential model city for sustainable development — delivering China’s green commitments and actions to the world.