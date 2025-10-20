Fruit Attraction 2025 Strengthens Its Global Leadership with a Record 121,137 Trade Professionals

MADRID, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fruit Attraction 2025, organised by IFEMA MADRID and FEPEX, closed its 17th edition with record-breaking participationfigures, welcoming 121,137 trade visitors from 152 countries, representing an 3% increase in the number of attendees and 5% growth in international representation compared to the previous edition.



Fruit Attraction 2025

Of the total attendees, 49% were international, marking a 7% rise over 2024, and underscoring the fair’s increasingly global and professional profile. Spain had a strong presence, with Andalusia, Valencia, Murcia and Catalonia as the leading participating regions, while international professionals came from Europe, mainly from Italy, France, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, as well as from other parts of the world such as Peru, Chile, Brazil and South Africa.

The trade fair also reached historic figures, with 2,485 exhibiting companies from 64 countries across 78,212 net square metres, representing an 11% increase in exhibition space and a 13% increase in exhibitors number compared to 2024.

Fruit Attraction also provided a platform for international promotion and expansion with the ‘International Buyers Programme’, held in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, ICEX and FEPEX, which attracted 600 major buyers, retail purchasing managers, importers and wholesalers from 58 countries to Madrid. The ‘Guest Importing Countries’ programme also spotlighted Malaysia and Mexico this year.

The technical sessions and congress programme, together with Factoría Chef by #alimentosdespaña, gathered over 3,200 attendees across 95 sessions, which addressed the main trends in innovation, sustainability, logistics and fruit and vegetable technology.

The tomato took centre stage as the Star Product of this edition, honoured for its culinary, nutritional and cultural value, as well as its role as a symbol of excellence and sustainability in Spanish horticultural production. (More information here).

Fruit Attraction was hosted numerous industry meetings, including the Joint Fruit and Vegetable Committee of France, Italy, Spain and Portugal, with the participation of representatives from the growers’ and traders’ associations of the four countries together with government officials. The meeting, which is held every four years in Spain, analysed the conclusions and demands of the product contact groups held in 2025 (tomato, strawberry, garlic, peach and nectarine, apple and pear, citrus, table grape, ready-to-eat range and plant protection products), as well as the proposals for the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

With regard to innovation, the Innovation Hub Awards recognised the most outstanding products and services in the industry from a total of 50 entries and nine finalists. The Fresh Produce award went to IRTA – Institut de Recerca i Tecnologia Agroalimentàries; in the F&V Industry category, the winner was Edencore; and in Sustainability and Commitment Actions, the award went to Pallet Sure.

The Best Stand Awards were also presented at Fruits Attraction 2025, held in collaboration with WAH, they recognise exhibitors who excel in innovation, design, sustainability and originality. BayWa Global Produce received the award in the Sustainability category, Fontestad won the award for Best Design and BCC – Grupo Cajamar was recognised as the Most Original Stand Space. Finally, in the People’s Choice category, selected from more than 6,000 votes, the award-winners were Moguer Cuna de Platero, in Fresh Produce, Veganic, in Auxiliary Industry, Ontime Corporate Union, in Fresh Food Logistics, and Hispatec Agrointeligencia, in Innova & Tech.

The XV APAE Journalism Awards and the Fruit Attraction Journalism Award were also presented, with this year’s honour going to Fructidor (Francia)

The celebration of Fruit Attraction 2025 generated an estimated economic impact in Madrid of 407 million euros contributing to the maintenance of 3,066 jobs, consolidating Fruit Attraction, and IFEMA MADRID, as a key economic and social engine for the region.

Organised by IFEMA MADRID and FEPEX, Fruit Attraction 2026 took place from 6 to 8 October at the trade fair centre.

