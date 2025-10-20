MILESEEY GenePro G1 Named to TIME’s “The Best Inventions of 2025: Special Mentions”

The first “GPS + Laser” hybrid rangefinder redefining how golfers see and play the game.

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MILESEEY Golf proudly announces that its groundbreaking hybrid rangefinder, the GenePro G1, has been featured in TIME’s “The Best Inventions of 2025: Special Mentions.”

Recognized for its innovative integration of AMOLED full-color touchscreen and built-in global course mapping, the GenePro G1 stands out as a true “GPS + Laser” hybrid that brings a smarter, faster, and more intuitive experience to every golfer’s round.



MILESEEY GOLF

Redefining the Rangefinder Experience

“We didn’t just add GPS to a laser rangefinder — we rebuilt how golfers make decisions,” said a MILESEEY Golf spokesperson.

“The GenePro G1 lets players see the full picture and hit with confidence, all from one natural motion. It’s precision made visible.”

Why the GenePro G1 Stands Out

True Hybrid Experience: Combines a 2.13″ AMOLED touchscreen with 43,000+ preloaded global courses , allowing golfers to view hole layouts, hazards, and front/middle/back distances without relying on a phone or watch.

Combines a with , allowing golfers to view hole layouts, hazards, and front/middle/back distances without relying on a phone or watch. Professional-Grade Laser Precision: Measures up to 1,300 yards with ±0.5-yard accuracy , featuring vibration feedback and 600-yard flag-lock capability .

Measures up to with , featuring and . SmartSlope™ Compensation: Factors in slope, temperature, humidity, and altitude to deliver true “play-like” yardages and smarter club choices.

Factors in to deliver true “play-like” yardages and smarter club choices. Ball-to-Pin™ (P2P) Mode: Instantly measure from your ball to the pin even when terrain blocks direct sight lines—speeding up play and aiding pre-shot planning.

Instantly measure from your even when terrain blocks direct sight lines—speeding up play and aiding pre-shot planning. Crystal-Clear Optics: With 6x magnification, 7.5° field of view, and ~90% light transmission, the G1 delivers a bright, steady, and comfortable viewing experience.

International Recognition

TIME highlighted the GenePro G1 as a “high-tech golf rangefinder,” emphasizing its AMOLED touchscreen and global course database that merge GPS intelligence with laser precision.

This acknowledgment underscores the growing trend of technology enhancing on-course decision-making — and cements G1’s role as a category pioneer.

Availability

The GenePro G1 is now available on the MILESEEY Golf official website and select authorized retailers.

For more information, visit www.mileseeygolf.com or follow @MileseeyGolf on social media.

About MILESEEY Golf

Founded in 2009, MILESEEY is a global leader in high-precision optical and measurement technologies, serving over 10 million users across 100+ countries.

With full-stack R&D capabilities — from laser and optical modules to intelligent algorithms and industrial design — MILESEEY Golf creates innovative tools that help golfers of all levels see clearer, play faster, and score smarter.

Media Contact

MILESEEY Golf PR & Media Relations

17800 Castleton St, Suite 665, City of Industry, CA 91748, USA

Email: noahharrington@mileseey.com

Social Media: @MileseeyGolf (YouTube / Facebook / TikTok / Instagram)