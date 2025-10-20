Two Hong Kong Free Claim Platforms Unite to Build the Most Comprehensive Legal Info Network for Accident Victims

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 October 2025 – To help workers, drivers, and accident victims better understand their rights and claim procedures,andhave announced a strategic partnership. Together, they aim to create Hong Kong’s most complete free claim information network covering both work-injury and traffic-accident compensation.

The collaboration will feature simple compensation calculators, legal time-limit reminders, and lawyer-reviewed FAQ sections — all designed to provide clear, trustworthy, and accessible information without any intermediary upselling.

“Our goal is to centralize all claim-related information in one credible source,” said a spokesperson for WorkInjury.hk. “Many victims miss their compensation deadlines simply because they didn’t know the time limits.”

The two platforms will also continue publishing verified case analyses and updated legal guidelines, inviting legal professionals and labor experts to ensure the information remains accurate and relevant.

