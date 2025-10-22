Laos’ Foreign Minister Concludes Visit to Brunei, Pledges Stronger Partnership

Laos’ Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane concluded his official visit to Brunei from 19 to 22 October.

On 20 October, Thongsavanh and his delegation paid a courtesy visit to the Sultan of Brunei.

He thanked Brunei for its warm hospitality and emphasized the country’s vital contribution to Laos’ socio-economic development, including human resource training, disaster relief funding, and infrastructure projects.

He also acknowledged Brunei’s financial support during Laos’ ASEAN Chairmanship in 2024, which played a key role in its success.

The Sultan welcomed the visit and reaffirmed Brunei’s commitment to closer cooperation with Laos, both bilaterally and in multilateral forums.

He encouraged greater engagement between the business sectors of both countries, particularly in human resource development, agriculture, energy, trade, and investment, signaling continued collaboration and mutual growth.

Strengthening Ties and Planning Ahead

During the visit, both delegations also reviewed the current state of bilateral cooperation and identified opportunities to expand collaboration in key areas such as agriculture, energy, human resource development, trade, and investment.

They expressed satisfaction with the progress of their strategic partnership, noting the role of regular reciprocal visits by government leaders in strengthening ties.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation across politics, trade, investment, agriculture, energy, and tourism, and agreed to step up efforts to implement existing agreements while boosting trade and investment, particularly in agriculture and energy.