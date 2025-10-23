Laos Seizes 19 Million Meth Pills, Over 1.6 Tons of Crystal Meth

Laos continues to battle large-scale drug trafficking, with recent major arrests in Bokeo and Vientiane, with police seizing millions of meth pills and over a ton of crystal meth.

On 20 October, police officers in Bokeo Province stopped a truck in Houayxay district for inspection. The truck, registered in Oudomxay Province, was driven by a 30-year-old man named Saiychue from Houayxay village, Xay district.

During the search, police discovered 19 million methamphetamine pills and over 1,6 tons of crystal meth (ice). Authorities immediately arrested the driver and are now expanding their investigation to identify and capture others involved in the drug network.

Later on 22 October, a 39-year-old Indian man was arrested at Wattay International Airport, after customs and immigration officers found eight kilograms of heroin concealed inside his luggage.

According to the report, the suspect was preparing to fly to India when officials decided to inspect his bags more closely.

Drug Trafficking Truck Seized in Bokeo

Drug trafficking has been a longstanding issue in Bokeo Province.

On 17 May, Bokeo police made a major drug bust, confiscating 19.5 million weighing over 2,100 kilograms of methamphetamine pills hidden inside a 22-wheel trailer truck at the Nam Kerng checkpoint.

Police stopped the truck, driven by a 29-year-old man from Luang Prabang Province, while it traveled from Tonpheung to Huayxay district. Authorities discovered that the truck’s container had been modified to hide drugs and immediately detained the driver and vehicle for further investigation.