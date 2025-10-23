Pakse International Airport Undergoes Major Renovation, Expansion

Pakse International Airport in Laos’ southern Champasack Province is undergoing a major renovation and expansion to upgrade its passenger sections and airport facilities.

The project, funded by the Lao Airports Authority and the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, began construction on 3 October and is scheduled for completion within approximately 270 days, according to Deputy Transport Minister Ngampasong Muongmany.

The upgrade includes expanding both arrival and departure areas, demolition and relocation of existing structures, construction and civil works across multiple zones, installation of electrical systems, air-conditioning, sanitation facilities, and an expanded parking area.

Construction is starting with the departure area to minimize disruption to airport services.

Located three kilometers north of Pakse city, the airport has been operational since 1959. Its single asphalt runway measures 2,400 meters long and 45 meters wide, capable of handling aircraft such as the ATR 72-600, Airbus A320, and the newly introduced Comac C909.

With the upgraded facilities, Pakse International Airport is expected to improve the arrival experience for tourists visiting Champasak Province, boasting local attractions such as the UNESCO-listed Vat Phou, Bolaven Plateau, Si Phan Don (4,000 islands), and the Mekong River’s scenic landscapes.

In the first nine months of 2025, the province welcomed over 570,000 tourists, a 17 percent increase compared to the same period last year.