Run for Children 2025: Over 3,000 Runners Unite for Lao Kids

The Run for Children 2025, held on 25 October, brought together more than 3,000 runners from Laos and around the world.

Participants raced through the UNESCO World Heritage streets of Luang Prabang, past its ancient temples and along the scenic Mekong and Khan Rivers, turning the city into a lively celebration of sport and charity.

A Decade-Long Tradition Supporting Health and Children

What began as a small initiative to encourage healthier, more active lifestyles has grown into one of Laos’s most important charity events: the Run for Children – Luang Prabang Half Marathon.

For 11 consecutive years, Lao Brewery Company (LBC), through its flagship drinking water brand Tigerhead, has served as the main sponsor of the event.

“It’s inspiring to see how the Run for Children unites people from all walks of life to support the well-being of Lao children,” said Henrik Juel Andersen, Managing Director of Lao Brewery Company.

“We are proud to stand alongside the organizers, runners, and volunteers in this shared mission of care and compassion.”

Beyond promoting fitness, the event raises funds for the Lao Friends Hospital for Children (LFHC) in Luang Prabang, which provides free medical care to more than 30,000 children each year across northern Laos.

Children from eight provinces benefit not only from the hospital’s high-standard facilities and modern equipment but also from the dedication of volunteer doctors who work alongside local medical teams to provide care and share expertise.