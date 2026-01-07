Champasack Province Establishes 46 New Sub-Districts Across Ten Districts

On 2 January, Champasack Province officially established 46 new sub-districts (Ta Saeng) across 10 districts, becoming the second province in the country after the capital, Vientiane, to make the move.

Approved in December 2025, the plan is to launch 46 sub-districts spanning 642 villages across the province, with each district divided into 4 to 5 sub-districts to strengthen local government and public service delivery.

The sub-district system was first introduced during French colonial rule in 1920 but was abolished in the 1990s.

The reintroduction began in early 2025 under the former Ministry of Home Affairs, with Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone signing final approval in November 2025 as part of nationwide efforts to strengthen local governance and public service delivery which will have 640 Ta Saengs nationwide. The plan will establish 640 Ta Saengs across the country.

According to authorities, the reform brings governance closer to communities by improving administrative efficiency.

Each sub-district will form committees responsible for governance, economic development, cultural and social affairs, and public security.

Mixed Opinions

Public reaction is mixed.

Some residents welcome the reform, hoping it will make local administration more accessible and improve public services.

Meanwhile, others expressed their concern that it could create additional positions, increase government spending, and complicate administrative procedures.

“I think it will improve efficiency in administration and public services for the people,” one comment read.

One resident commented, “If the reform makes administration more convenient, it’s positive; if it creates positions for their siblings, it wastes the budget.”

Previously, Vientiane Capital designated Xangmixay as its first sub-district in Xaythany district on 31 December 2025.