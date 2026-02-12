Attapeu Province Intensifies Enforcement Against Illegal Mining, Destructive Fishing

Authorities in Attapeu Province have intensified enforcement efforts against illegal mining and destructive fishing practices threatening the province’s waterways and aquatic ecosystems.

Samakkhixay district, the provincial capital, on 5 February issued an official notice announcing strict prohibitions on unauthorized extraction of gravel, sand, and gold ore along rivers. The notice also bans destructive fishing methods, including electric shock devices, suction machines, explosives, and toxic chemicals, which cause mass destruction of aquatic life.

According to the official notice, violators face severe penalties under Lao law.

First-time offenders engaged in illegal gold ore mining will be fined between LAK 5 million and LAK 15 million (about USD 232 and 700). Repeat offenses, organized group activity, or cases causing significant environmental damage may result in two to five years imprisonment plus fines up to LAK 20 million (USD 930).

Those using destructive fishing methods face six months to three years imprisonment, alongside fines up to LAK 50 million (approximately USD 2,320).

Additional legal measures may apply depending on violation severity.

The enforcement measures align with a national directive issued by Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in March 2025, which calls for enhanced monitoring, inspection, and resolution of issues related to gold, stone, and sand extraction along rivers and mining areas nationwide.

Illegal mining has become a significant problem in Laos, particularly along rivers where operations severely impact the environment and local communities. Local authorities have strengthened task forces to monitor affected areas and urge all residents to comply with regulations and report illegal activities.