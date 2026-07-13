EASY GOLD Launches EASY HUB, Bringing Customer-Driven Digital Gold Trading to Laos

EASY GOLD has launched EASY HUB, a new digital feature that allows customers in Laos to set their own preferred gold buying and selling prices, introducing a customer-driven approach to digital gold trading.

Officially launched on 13 July, EASY HUB enables users to create their own buy or sell orders by selecting their desired gold price and choosing the transaction amount based on either monetary value or gold weight. When another user places a matching order, the system automatically connects both parties, streamlining the trading process.

The new feature marks another step in EASY GOLD’s efforts to expand digital gold investment services in Laos through technology designed to provide greater flexibility and convenience for customers.

To access EASY HUB, customers are required to complete identity verification and link their account with Lao Development Bank before using the platform.

To mark the launch, EASY GOLD is not charging transaction fees for all EASY HUB trades until 31 August, allowing customers to use the new feature without additional charges during the promotional period.

The company said it will continue to enhance its digital gold services by focusing on secure, reliable, and user-friendly solutions that support easier access to gold trading for customers across Laos.