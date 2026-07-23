Eastern Mediterranean Petrochemical Cluster Developed by Rönesans Attracts Over US$3 Billion in Investment

Total investment across the Eastern Mediterranean Petrochemical Cluster (DAPEK) now exceeds US$3 billion, anchored by the US$2 billion Polypropylene Production Facility and Liquid Bulk Terminal

New port, energy and logistics investments position DAPEK as one of the Eastern Mediterranean’s most comprehensive integrated industrial hubs

Partnership with Surbana Jurong Group is driving international investor interest in DAPEK, drawing on models such as Rotterdam and Singapore’s Jurong Island

ISTANBUL, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Eastern Mediterranean Petrochemical Cluster (DAPEK), developed by Rönesans Holding in Ceyhan, Adana, has entered a new phase of growth with recent additions including polypropylene production facility, liquid bulk terminal, port investments. DAPEK has attracted increasing interest from international investors with total investment across the cluster now surpassing US$ 3 billion.



Ceyhan Polypropylene Production Facility and Liquid Bulk Terminal

DAPEK is recognised as one of the Eastern Mediterranean’s most comprehensive industrial, energy and logistics projects. Spanning approximately 1,300 hectares it brings together petrochemical production, port operations, energy infrastructure and logistics services under a single platform. A strategic investment that will contribute to Türkiye’s industrial transformation. At the heart of the project is the US$1.8 billion Polypropylene Production Facility and Liquid Bulk Terminal, developed jointly by Rönesans Holding and international partners. Combined with ongoing container port and infrastructure investments, total investment in the cluster has surpassed US$3 billion.

Erman Ilıcak, President Emeritus of Rönesans Holding, stated that DAPEK is far more than an industrial investment:

“With our investment programme, which has now reached US$3 billion, we are creating a next-generation industrial ecosystem, not simply construction facilities. Our goal is to establish Türkiye’s most competitive industrial hub by co-locating production and logistics to energy and port infrastructure – everything investors need within a single location. We view DAPEK as a foundational to Türkiye’s industrial infrastructure for the next 50 years.”

Coordinated by the Ministry of Industry and Technology of the Republic of Türkiye, DAPEK aims to become one of the country’s globally competitive industrial centres through its integrated structure.

“The Polypropylene Production Facility will be one of the cornerstone investments of this ecosystem. Alongside the liquid bulk terminal, container port, dry bulk terminal, energy infrastructure, railway connections and shared-use facilities, these investments represent a comprehensive ecosystem that extends well beyond the production facility itself.”

Ceyhan’s Strategic Importance Continues to Strengthen

Addressing recent geopolitical developments and energy security discussions, Ilıcak highlighted the growing significance of alternative energy and trade corridors:

“As energy and trade routes reshape globally, Ceyhan’s strategic importance increases daily. Companies are recalibrating their production, supply chain and investment strategies. Strategically positioned at the crossroads of the European, Middle Eastern and North African markets, DAPEK offers port, energy, logistics and industrial infrastructure within a single integrated ecosystem – an increasingly rare and attractive proposition.”

Surbana Jurong Partnership Places DAPEK on the Radar of International Investors

“Companies now evaluate beyond location; they also assess logistics capabilities, energy infrastructure and access to markets.”

“Inspired by successful industrial clustering models like Rotterdam and Singapore’s Jurong Island, we’ve partnered with Surbana Jurong Group, one of the world’s leading industrial zone developers. Since 2026, we’ve collaborated on investor development, international marketing, sustainability and long-term growth strategies. This partnership has significantly raised DAPEK’s profile among global investors”.

DAPEK Preparing for New Investors

As infrastructure works progress and key construction milestones are reached, efforts to attract new investors to DAPEK are gaining momentum.

DAPEK is targeting medium- and high-technology industrial investments in the years ahead, with active discussions already underway with companies across a range of sectors, including petrochemicals, chemicals, energy equipment, composite materials, biofuels and other value-added manufacturing industries.

Offering large-scale development plots and a multimodal logistics infrastructure that seamlessly connects road, rail and sea, DAPEK presents itself as a truly distinctive industrial platform. Its industrial zone framework provides investors with a long-term land-use model that delivers meaningful advantages in terms of both cost and financing.

The overarching vision is to build DAPEK into something greater than a collection of standalone investments – to create, instead, a thriving industrial ecosystem in which production, energy and logistics reinforce and feed into one another.

With road, rail and maritime links converging at a single location, alongside vast development land and best-in-class infrastructure, DAPEK is establishing itself as a strategic platform in support of Türkiye’s ambition to become a leading centre for production and trade in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Supporting the Reduction of Türkiye’s Petrochemical Import Dependence

At a time when Türkiye remains significantly dependent on imported petrochemical products, the project is well-positioned to bolster domestic industrial output and make a tangible contribution to the country’s trade balance.

Ilıcak concluded:

“Once completed, the Polypropylene Production Facility at the heart of DAPEK will have an annual production capacity of 472,500 tonnes and will meet approximately 17 per cent of Türkiye’s annual polypropylene demand. This is expected to contribute around US$300 million annually to Türkiye’s current account balance while reducing the country’s dependence on imported petrochemical products.”

Beyond strengthening industrial and logistics infrastructure, ongoing investment at DAPEK is also generating significant local employment. The project currently supports 4,000 jobs on site, 70 per cent of which are held by workers from the surrounding region. As development continues, that number is expected to surpass 4,500 by the end of the year.

Press Contact:

Bensu Celik, bensu.celik@ronesans.com