OMODA & JAECOO Malaysia Hits Impressive Sales Milestones, Pushes Electrification Forward and Innovates Smart Living Together with AiMOGA

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — OMODA & JAECOO Malaysia has emerged as one of the nation’s fastest-growing automotive brands, delivering over 8,100 vehicles year-to-date as of July 2026 to claim the fifth spot among Malaysia’s best-selling automotive brands. This robust performance underscores rising customer trust in its expanding SUV lineup, solidifying Malaysia’s status as a key overseas market for the brand.

A major driver of this success is the JAECOO J5, a premium SUV launched in March 2026 that has surpassed 2,500 deliveries in just four months. Renowned for its premium craftsmanship, intelligent technology and everyday practicality, the J5 has struck a chord with Malaysian consumers.

Building on this momentum, OMODA & JAECOO Malaysia has opened bookings for the all-new JAECOO J5 EV, its first fully electric model in the country with an estimated starting price of RM125,000. This marks a significant milestone in the brand’s electrification journey, following a stellar first half of 2026 where new energy vehicle (NEV) deliveries surged 843% year-on-year to 2,300 units, up from 244 units in H1 2025.

The J5 EV expands OMODA & JAECOO’s NEV portfolio, complementing its plug-in hybrid offerings and giving Malaysian consumers more choices across internal combustion, plug-in hybrid and fully electric powertrains. As it enters a new growth phase, the brand remains committed to delivering intelligent mobility solutions, innovative technologies and exceptional ownership experiences to shape Malaysia’s mobility future.

OMODA & JAECOO, a youthful global brand with a vision to “Co-create a Beautiful Life with Young People,” has seen global sales hit one million in three years, expanding into 77 markets worldwide. It leads in hybrid technology with its SHS super hybrid system and is accelerating BEV deployment, while focusing on intelligent driving and cockpit features. In collaboration with embodied intelligent robotics company AiMOGA, the brand has developed robots that extend smart technology into diverse interactive scenarios, enriching the smart living landscape.