CoolFly Brings Electric Personal Aircraft to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026

OSHKOSH, Wis., July 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — CoolFly, a developer of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) personal aircraft, is making its first appearance at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh with Dream ST. The aircraft will be on static display at Booth V13 throughout the July 20-26 event at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.



（DREAM — Seated Ultralight eVTOL）

CoolFly designs electric aircraft around a single pilot rather than a multi-passenger air-taxi model. Built for recreational flying, Dream ST is a compact, single-seat eVTOL with a seated configuration. Its software currently limits top speed to approximately 43 mph (70 km/h), and CoolFly estimates a flight time of 20 to 30 minutes, depending on pilot weight, weather conditions and flight profile. Both figures may change as development continues.

Dream ST is the CoolFly aircraft on display in Oshkosh. The company’s lineup also includes Urban, a standing-position ultralight aircraft. Urban combines enclosed-propeller propulsion with weight-shift sensing control, allowing the pilot to use body movement as a control input. While Dream ST keeps the pilot seated, the two models represent distinct approaches to personal flight.

Both Dream ST and Urban use CoolFly’s proprietary NA80 eVTOL flight-control system. The NA80 uses two redundant flight-control units, each integrating three aviation-grade inertial measurement units (IMUs), enabling millisecond-level fault detection and seamless failover. CoolFly is developing Dream ST with the aim of meeting the definition of an ultralight vehicle under FAA Part 103. Any use under Part 103 would depend on the vehicle’s final configuration and must comply with all applicable operating rules and limitations.

“This is our first AirVenture, and we wanted to bring an aircraft people can inspect for themselves,” said Alex Chen, Brand Marketing Lead at CoolFly. “Dream ST is the model at the booth. Urban, our standing-position ultralight aircraft, reflects a different approach to designing around the person flying it. We are here to listen and to meet partners who understand what owners expect from training, service and support.”

CoolFly will use its first AirVenture appearance to meet prospective U.S. dealers, distributors and aviation partners. Discussions at the show will focus on distribution, training, service and long-term owner support. The Oshkosh appearance comes ahead of a CoolFly product event on Aug. 10, when the company plans to share additional details about its personal aircraft lineup and flight-control technology.

Prospective U.S. dealers, distributors and other aviation-industry partners are invited to visit the CoolFly team at Booth V13 or contact [support@coolflyaircraft.com] to discuss potential partnerships.

About CoolFly

CoolFly develops electric VTOL aircraft for personal flight. Its lineup includes the Dream series of seated, single-seat aircraft and Urban, a standing-position ultralight aircraft with enclosed-propeller propulsion and weight-shift sensing control. The company works across aircraft design, electric propulsion and flight-control systems, with a focus on personal and recreational aviation. For more information, visit [coolflyaircraft.com].

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CoolFly