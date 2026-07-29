ANGEL Supports KFC Indonesia’s Nationwide Water Purification Upgrade with Localized Solutions for Complex Water Conditions

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 July 2026 – ANGEL is continuing to provide commercial foodservice water purification solutions for KFC Indonesia’s nationwide restaurant network. As a key partner in the project, ANGEL has developed tailored purification solutions for different outlets based on Indonesia’s complex and diverse water conditions. The project is progressing in phases as planned, with some stores already installed and operational, providing strong support for improved water quality, stable food and beverage preparation, and consistent store operations.

In recent years, as Indonesia’s foodservice market has continued to grow, chain restaurant brands have placed higher demands on beverage quality, food safety and operational efficiency. As a major nationwide chain, KFC has been upgrading its store infrastructure, seeking a more stable and efficient water purification system to support continuous water supply during peak hours, standardized product output and long-term equipment reliability

As early as June 2025, ANGEL announced its full entry into Indonesia’s commercial water purification market at its Indonesia strategic launch event in Jakarta, while continuing to build its local operating capabilities. In the same year, KFC Indonesia launched its nationwide water purification system upgrade project. After evaluating product performance, treatment capacity, long-term operating costs and local service capabilities, it selected ANGEL as its commercial water purification solutions partner.

Localized Solutions for Complex Water Conditions

For a nationwide restaurant chain, the real challenge lies not only in the number of outlets, but also in the significant differences in water quality across regions.

Indonesia’s vast geography means that water source types, water stability and contaminant profiles vary greatly from one area to another. Some outlets have access to municipal water supplies, while others rely directly on groundwater, where higher levels of sediment, suspended solids and other impurities place greater demands on the adaptability and stability of purification systems.

At the same time, KFC outlets are located across more than a dozen Indonesian islands, creating additional challenges in logistics, equipment installation and ongoing maintenance. Ensuring stable nationwide operation under complex water conditions, while also managing upgrade costs, installation efficiency and maintenance convenience, has therefore become a key focus of the project.

Tailored Solutions for Different Store Needs

To address these challenges, ANGEL follows a “test first, customize second” service model. Through on-site water quality testing and assessment, the company provides differentiated purification solutions based on each outlet’s inlet water conditions and operational needs.

For stores with more complex water conditions, ANGEL uses the C11 Microfiltration System together with UV sterilizer to help ensure water quality for food preparation and daily restaurant operations. For outlets where inlet water conditions are relatively good, a UV sterilization solution alone can meet operational requirements.

The complete solution is fully compatible with KFC’s existing pre-filtration systems, without the need to modify current water supply facilities or interrupt business operations. This reduces upgrade costs while enabling more efficient and flexible system deployment.

“Consistent water quality is essential to our daily operations, especially during peak hours,” said a store operations representative involved in the project. “This flexible, tailored water purification solution allows us to maintain brand standards without changing our existing water supply infrastructure, while also making future maintenance more convenient.”

Following multiple rounds of prototype testing, on-site validation and continuous operational evaluation, ANGEL continues to participate in KFC Indonesia’s nationwide water purification upgrade project, supported by its stable product performance, reliable system operation and local service capabilities.

Building Commercial Water Solutions for Multiple Scenarios

For commercial scenarios such as restaurants, hotels and coffee chains, ANGEL has developed a commercial water purification portfolio covering microfiltration, ultrafiltration and reverse osmosis. This enables the company to provide differentiated solutions based on local water conditions and customer requirements.

Among these products, the C11 Microfiltration System has been widely applied in foodservice settings. It efficiently removes sediment, residual chlorine and odors while maintaining high-flow water supply, making it suitable for demanding operations such as beverage preparation and continuous kitchen water use. When paired with a UV sterilizer, it further supports hygiene compliance and helps maintain consistent food and beverage taste.

Local Delivery Capabilities Support Nationwide Store Operations

Beyond product performance, the smooth progress of the project also depends on local delivery and ongoing service capabilities. Unlike a “standard configuration, standard deployment” approach, ANGEL places greater emphasis on building local operational strength. Through continuous on-site testing and operational validation, the company keeps optimizing system performance, helping customers ensure long-term stable operation while reducing downtime risk and maintenance costs.

ANGEL has now established a service network covering most of Indonesia and has built a professional local service team to support nationwide project delivery and ongoing operation and maintenance. When outlets require installation, maintenance or technical support, ANGEL can provide fast response and professional service, minimizing equipment downtime and helping restaurants maintain continuous operations.

This integrated capability, combining products, local delivery and ongoing service, not only strengthens the long-term stability of water purification systems, but also provides more reliable infrastructure support for international restaurant chains expanding locally.

Strengthening Local Service Capabilities for More Global Brands

Building on its experience serving international chain restaurant brands such as KFC, ANGEL is continuing to enhance its local operating system in Indonesia. It is gradually developing commercial water purification solution capabilities adapted to local water conditions, compliance requirements and diverse business scenarios.

Looking ahead, ANGEL will continue to strengthen its full-lifecycle capabilities, covering water quality assessment, solution design, project delivery, and operation and maintenance services. The company will bring its market-tested solutions to more international restaurant chains, hotels and commercial customers, helping global clients address complex water conditions and achieve more efficient, stable and sustainable business operations.

Hashtag: #ANGEL

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About ANGEL

Founded in 1987, ANGEL has become a global leader in water purification. Over the past three decades, the company has dedicated itself to improving drinking water quality through innovation, delivering safe, healthy, and stylish water solutions. ANGEL has earned nine internationally recognized certifications, including NSF, UL, TUV, SGS, CSA, and HALAL, ensuring compliance with high standards of quality, safety, and environmental responsibility.