Bruce Rockowitz’ #legend Unveils AI-First Strategy to Redefine Luxury Media

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 July 2026 – #legend, Asia’s leading luxury lifestyle print and digital platform, has announced its AI-first transformation strategy across editorial, commercial, and audience development operations. The move positions #legend at the forefront of a rapidly shifting media landscape, where premium publishing must evolve as quickly as the readers it serves.

As audiences increasingly consume content through AI-powered search, personalized recommendations, and immersive digital experiences, #legend is investing in artificial intelligence to enhance editorial excellence, deepen audience engagement, and create greater value for readers, luxury brands, and business partners.

“AI is not replacing creativity; it is enhancing it,” said Bruce Rockowitz, Chairman of Legend Publishing. “Luxury has always been about delivering exceptional experiences. By embracing AI, we can better understand our audience, produce richer content more efficiently, and connect brands with consumers in more meaningful ways.”

Central to the transformation is a new AI-powered editorial ecosystem built to support journalists and creative teams. Editors will be assisted with research, multilingual translation, trend analysis, and workflow efficiencies, freeing them to concentrate on the original storytelling and high-quality journalism that have defined the publication since its founding.

Readers will also notice a more personalized experience. #legend will introduce intelligent content discovery across its digital platforms, surfacing articles, luxury products, travel destinations, events, and business insights tailored to individual interests. For the brand’s commercial partners, this translates into more targeted, measurable, and meaningful marketing opportunities backed by real audience data.

For luxury brands working with #legend, AI-powered analytics will offer a clearer window into audience behavior, campaign performance, and emerging consumer trends, enabling stronger strategies and more accountable investment.

The company will also accelerate the production of premium marketing content, social campaigns, newsletters, video and multilingual editorial through generative AI, supporting its continued growth across Asia without compromising the editorial standards the brand is known for.

Recognizing that readers increasingly discover content through conversational AI rather than conventional search, #legend is investing in publishing infrastructure built for this new reality. By strengthening structured content, digital discoverability, and intelligent search capabilities, the platform is cementing its place as a trusted voice for luxury and lifestyle content wherever readers choose to find it.

Across the business, the benefits are expected to be tangible: faster production cycles, stronger reader engagement, sharper advertising performance, and more confident, data-informed decision-making at every level of the organization.

Through it all, the qualities that built #legend’s reputation remain non-negotiable. Authentic storytelling, trusted journalism, and premium experiences are not features of the old model to be discarded. They are the foundation upon which everything new will be built.

“Our future lies at the intersection of innovation and creativity,” Rockowitz added. “By combining human expertise with intelligent technology, we are building a smarter media platform that will continue to inspire readers, empower brands, and shape the future of luxury publishing in Asia.”

Hashtag: #legend

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About #legend

#legend is Hong Kong’s premier digital destination for fashion, beauty, culture, and the extraordinary lives of the city’s most influential figures. Founded in Hong Kong, #legend has grown from a local publication into an influential voice in Asian luxury lifestyle media. The platform covers Culture, Watches & Jewellery, Fashion, Travel, Wellness, Design, Beauty, and related verticals, through print, digital, social media, and event experiences, with a mission to celebrate creativity, innovation, and the pursuit of excellence, connects influential audiences with the people, brands, and ideas shaping the future of luxury living.

For more information, visit: https://hashtaglegend.com/about