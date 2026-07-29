Xinhua Silk Road: Multi-pillar growth story gains traction in E China’s Longkou

BEIJING, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — In the tidy workshops of a local new energy battery manufacturer in Longkou City of Shandong Province, smart production lines are busy with cell processing, module assembly and end product testing.

With its second generation of sodium-ion batteries coming off the production line recently, Shandong Dejin New Energy Science and Technology Co., Ltd. received sufficient orders from home and abroad.

Scheduled to fulfill these orders by November, the Longkou-based company produces 85 percent of the ordered batteries widely used in energy storage stations, new energy vehicles and special equipment for overseas buyers.

Currently, its upgraded high-end battery products available for mass production at its two manufacturing bases are undergoing multi-scenario performance testing and are expected to be officially released within the next year.

Such bustling production scenes of the local manufacturer offer a chance for people to feel the heartbeat of Longkou’s multi-pillar-featuring industrial layout where emerging and upgraded traditional industries jointly underpin its high-quality growth fundamentals.

For years, the county-level city has delved into developing strategically emerging industries such as new energy and new materials and managed to cultivate a batch of sci-tech innovation-driven backbone enterprises.

By encouraging local high-tech businesses to seek breakthroughs in related core technologies, Longkou saw overall upgrading across certain emerging industrial chains and accelerated the smart and green transformation of traditional industries.

For instance, a fully automated industrial pallet production project in Nanshan Industrial Park of Longkou is poised to vitalize the existing production system of a local chemical producer as recycled modified plastic product manufacturing well practices the green development philosophy.

Designed with nine smart production lines, the project is capable of producing as many as three million pieces of recycled plastic-based industrial pallets upon operation after the current equipment testing.

While bolstering emerging industries and upgrading traditional sectors, Longkou also made efforts to advance intelligent agriculture, farm produce deep processing and agricultural tourism to strengthen the pillars of its local economy.

Nowadays, characteristic industrial clusters for new energy batteries, high-end aluminum materials, digital economy and auto parts have taken shape there, pooling nearly 500 related enterprises which generate over 250 billion yuan of gross output value annually for the city with the largest number of listed companies across all county-level localities across Shandong.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/351540.html