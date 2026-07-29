GROW with Singlife Launches Suite of CPF Investment Solutions to Help Singaporeans Plan for Longer Retirements

GROW Alpha Series offers model portfolios to optimise customers’ CPF savings



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 July 2026 – GROW with Singlife (“GROW”), an integrated investment platform under leading financial services company Singlife, today announces the launch of the GROW Alpha Series, a suite of three professionally constructed model portfolios to help Singaporeans grow their Central Provident Fund (CPF) Ordinary Account (OA) savings for retirement.

Singapore is now a “super-aged” society, with one in five residents aged 65 and above, a ratio that is expected to rise to nearly one in four by 2030. Life expectancy continues to climb: a baby born in 2023 can expect to live to 83, up from 79 just two decades earlier. Singaporeans can now expect to spend well over 20 years or more in retirement, and will need to fund their lifestyle, including healthcare and other expenses. A financially worry-free retirement requires careful planning.

The GROW Alpha Series is built on open architecture, which means the portfolios are not tied to any single asset manager. Funds are selected on investment merit, and any fund from any manager can be added or removed as markets evolve.

Each of the three models – Balanced, Growth and Aggressive – is designed to pursue long-term capital growth through a globally diversified portfolio that seeks growth, manages risk and adapts to changing market conditions. GROW’s investment specialists draw on macro and asset allocation insights from leading asset managers to develop these model portfolio strategies. Investors pay no additional portfolio fees.

Tim Wong, Head of Products at GROW with Singlife said: “We are entering a new era of retirement planning. As Singaporeans live longer and retirement needs evolve, advisers need solutions that are both disciplined and scalable. The GROW Alpha Series reflects our commitment to help advisers optimise clients’ CPF savings through professionally-curated portfolios, empowering more Singaporeans to achieve better retirement outcomes and greater wealth longevity.”

All three model portfolios will include the Fullerton Lux Funds – Global Absolute Alpha (“LGAA”) by Fullerton Fund Management (“Fullerton”), a growth-focused global equity strategy with a carefully selected portfolio of approximately 40 global stocks. The Fund seeks to invest in the best available growth opportunities worldwide, free from the constraints of pre-determined sectors or regions. GROW first introduced an exclusive share class of the LGAA on its platform in September 2024. The inclusion of the fund across all three GROW Alpha Series portfolios reflects GROW’s continued conviction in its partnership with Fullerton.

Roslin Zhu, Deputy Head of Equities and Portfolio Manager at Fullerton Fund Management, said: “The Fullerton Lux Funds – Global Absolute Alpha – stands out for its top-decile peer rankings across multiple periods, underpinned by a disciplined process that keeps us focused on our best global ideas while managing risk actively. The combination of return potential and active downside protection means clients can pursue long-term growth with greater confidence through different market cycles. Making this strategy available under the CPFIS-OA is an important step to help investors put their CPF savings to work in a globally diversified, actively managed strategy as part of their retirement planning.”

Over the years, GROW has forged partnerships with over 50 leading asset managers in the region to provide customers with access to an extensive product shelf of more than 1,500 funds. These include exclusive funds – available only on GROW’s platforms – designed and curated to meet the diverse objectives of its advisers and clients. This breadth of access has enabled GROW’s multi-manager approach in the Alpha Series model portfolios.

Apart from Fullerton’s LGAA, the current allocations in the GROW Alpha Series include funds selected from Schroders, Eastspring Investments, Amova Asset Management, and UOB Asset Management.

The minimum investment amount for the GROW Alpha Series is S$200. Investors can learn more by contacting their Financial Adviser Representatives. Alternatively, they can contact GROW’s customer service team at +65 6827 7555 or cs_navigator@singlife.com.Hashtag: #GROWwithSinglife

https://grow.singlife.com/

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About GROW with Singlife

GROW with Singlife is an investment distribution business under the Singlife Group, a leading homegrown financial services company. We offer an integrated investment solution that combines intuitive technology with tailored services, and a progressive range of products, alongside insights, tools, and support, to enable advisers to provide more meaningful and impactful advice to their clients.

We operate the GROW and dollarDEX platforms for advisers and consumers, who can access a wide range of investment products and solutions through the platforms. We are committed to supporting our employees, financial advisers, and end clients with care, consideration, and compassion at every step of their financial life journey.

About Singlife

Singlife is a leading homegrown financial services company that offers consumers a better way to financial freedom. We are headquartered in Singapore with a presence in the Philippines.

Singlife meets diverse customer needs by offering a comprehensive suite of insurance products, including life and health, general insurance and investments, employee benefits, and financial advisory solutions.

We achieve this through a differentiated, open-architecture distribution model and Singapore’s largest network of financial advisers.

A pioneer in the digital insurtech space, we offer digital solutions accessible through the Singlife App, MySinglife portal and the Group’s investment platforms dollarDEX and GROW.

We are a key player in the employee benefits solutions space and are the exclusive insurance provider for the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs and Public Officers Group Insurance Scheme. We’re also one of three government-approved long-term care insurance providers in Singapore.

We take our commitment to achieving Net Zero seriously and are an official signatory of the United Nations Principles for Sustainable Insurance and the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment.

Singlife was formed from the merger of Aviva Singapore and Singlife, originally an insurtech start up, in January 2022. Singlife is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Life, who acquired Singlife in 2024. We have over S$16 billion in assets as of 31 December 2025 and are rated “A” and “Baa1” by Fitch and Moody’s respectively.

Sumitomo Life was established in 1907 and is one of Japan’s largest life insurance companies, with over US$300 billion in assets as of 30 September 2025.