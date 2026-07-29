InMobi Advertising Unveils AI-Powered Cross-Screen and Full-Funnel Solutions to Help Chinese Brands Grow Across Domestic and Global Markets

InMobi’s unified intelligence engine delivers 2x revenue growth and a 40% improvement in ROAS, while the expanded InMobi Accelerate and Alliance network unlocks broader advertising reach



SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 July 2026 – InMobi Advertising, the agentic advertising platform from global technology company InMobi, today announced a major expansion of its China business, introducing new AI-powered cross-screen and full-funnel advertising capabilities to help Chinese brands and developers grow both domestically and internationally. The company will showcase its latest commerce and advertising monetisation solutions at ChinaJoy 2026.

InMobi joins ChinaJoy 2026, booth at W4F102

As Chinese enterprises transform into global brands, they face challenges on two distinct fronts. Domestically, navigating search, social and content ecosystems dominated by powerful closed platforms requires deep local relationships and market expertise. Internationally, consumer attention is increasingly fragmented across mobile devices, lock screens and connected TV, while advertising is often planned and bought in isolated silos, resulting in disconnected user experiences, higher churn and unpredictable returns on advertising spend.

New AI-Powered Cross-Screen Advertising CapabilitiesDrive Measurable Results

To support Chinese brands expanding globally, InMobi has introduced a unified advertising solution that combines its global programmatic exchange, strategic OEM partnerships with industry leaders including Samsung, Motorola and Google, and Glance, its flagship consumer platform. Together, these assets create an AI-optimised framework that connects mobile, lock screen and connected TV experiences, reaching more than 2.5 billion devices through 70,000+ apps integrated with the InMobi SDK.

Powered by InMobi’s unified intelligence framework, the framework is already delivering strong business outcomes, including over 2x revenue growth, and an almost 40% improvement in return on advertising spend (ROAS). Publishers integrating through the InMobi SDK are also achieving almost 3-5x greater revenue compared with API-only integrations.

At the centre of this ecosystem is Glance, which reaches approximately 250 million active users globally and provides Chinese advertisers with access to one of the world’s most engaged consumer surfaces through AI-powered discovery and commerce experiences.

Expanded InMobi Alliance Network Enhances Market Access

Alongside its AI-powered cross-screen innovations, InMobi continues to expand InMobi Accelerate and Alliance business, through which advertisers can access search and social inventory through InMobi’s strategic partnerships with Microsoft Advertising, Baidu, and Yandex, among others, helping advertisers access premium inventory and audiences across domestic and international markets. Since 2023, media flow through InMobi Accelerate and Alliance has increased rapidly in China, reflecting growing demand from Chinese advertisers seeking growth opportunities across domestic and overseas markets. Globally, InMobi Accelerate and Alliance manages more than US$2.5 billion in media flow.

“Chinese enterprises are entering a new phase of growth, with ambitions that extend well beyond individual markets or channels,” said Abhay Singhal, Co-founder of InMobi. “Our role is to bring together the platform access, consumer reach and AI-led intelligence they need to grow with greater consistency. Through InMobi Accelerate and Alliance, and our cross-screen, full–funnel capabilities via agentic AI and Glance, we are helping businesses connect fragmented touchpoints and turn them into more meaningful consumer engagement and measurable outcomes.”

Abhay Singhal, Co-founder of InMobi

Expanding Support for China’s Booming Short-Drama Industry

InMobi is also expanding its focus on the fast-growing short-drama industry, one of China’s most dynamic digital content categories. According to National Radio and Television Administration in 2025, the market surpassed RMB100 billion (US$14.7 billion) in 2025 and now includes more than 800 Chinese short-drama apps operating internationally.

As competition intensifies, user retention has become as important as user acquisition. Leveraging AI-powered retargeting, lifecycle marketing and audience intelligence capabilities, InMobi helps publishers re-engage viewers, recommend relevant content and improve long-term monetisation. The company plans to deepen its engagement with the short-drama ecosystem through creator partnerships, joint marketing initiatives and proprietary audience solutions that support sustainable growth in global markets.

Meet InMobi at ChinaJoy 2026

Attendees, media and industry partners are invited to visit InMobi during ChinaJoy 2026 to learn how the company is helping Chinese brands and developers accelerate growth across domestic and global markets.

Dates: 31 July – 3 August 2026

31 July – 3 August 2026 Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), Shanghai

Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), Shanghai Booth No.: W4F102

Hashtag: #InMobi

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

InMobi Advertising

InMobi Advertising, part of global technology company InMobi, is an agentic advertising platform helping brands and merchants achieve their business outcomes. Through its proprietary intelligence, AI-led solutions, and vast consumer reach — including flagship consumer platform Glance — InMobi Advertising delivers the omnichannel performance defining what’s next in advertising and commerce. Glance is owned and operated by Glance InMobi Pte. Ltd., a non-consolidated subsidiary of InMobi Pte. Ltd. To learn more, visit advertising.inmobi.com.