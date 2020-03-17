PM Orders Preschool and Kindergarten Closures in Laos

Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith has ordered the temporary closure of preschools and kindergartens nationwide amid the ongoing global outbreak of the new coronavirus, or covid-19.



The closure of preschools and kindergartens, which is effective from today, was ordered regardless of there being no confirmed cases of the virus inside the territory of Laos.

PM Thongloun spoke with media yesterday during a working visit to Wattay International Airport where he inspected coronavirus screening.

He instructed the National Task Force for Covid-19 Prevention and Control to cooperate with the Ministry of Education and Sports in implementing the school closures.

“After the Lao New Year break, the situation will be reviewed,” said Prime Minister Thongloun.

Preschools and kindergartens have been closed as a preventative measure to avoid the risk of infection among children until the outbreak can be controlled.

The Prime Minister accompanied the Task Force in visiting a number of sites yesterday, including the Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge, the Mittaphab Friendship (150 bed) Hospital, and 103 Hospital. The two hospitals have been designated for testing and treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The government has also temporarily closed a number of traditional borders or checkpoints, however international borders remain open with scanning equipment and medical staff on site.