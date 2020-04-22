Two Covid-19 Patients Discharged From Hospital in Luang Prabang

Two more Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospital in Laos, this time in the northern province of Luang Prabang.

According to a press release by the Task Force Committee for Prevention and Control of Covid-19, two patients were discharged from hospital yesterday after twice testing negative for the coronavirus.









Only one patient remains at Luang Prabang Hospital and is now the only confirmed case of infection in the province. The patient is said to be in stable condition with minor symptoms and is undergoing treatment.

In Vientiane Capital, there are still 14 patients under observation at Mittaphab Hospital.

As of 21 April, health authorities are still carefully monitoring 1,748 individuals held in 397 provincial quarantine centers and another 1,954 in self-isolation at their domiciles throughout the country. Most of these are returning Lao workers from Thailand.

As of 22 April, the Lao government has tested a total of 1,461 people and found 19 to have tested positive for Covid-19. A total of four persons have recovered.